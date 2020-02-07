Search

See inside this eight-bedroom mansion with link to Britain's first prime minister for sale for £1.1m

PUBLISHED: 07:51 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:51 07 February 2020

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

A country manor house in north Norfolk with a link to the Walpole family has gone up for sale.

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: SowerbysSyderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

The Manor House, Syderstone, dates to the late 17th century in part and was originally owned by the Robsart family with links to Queen Elizabeth I and after that belonged to the then Earl of Leicester. It then came into the possession of the Walpole family. It passed to Edward Walpole, the son of Sir Robert, Britain's first prime minister, who was married to Lucy Robsart, and they lived there.

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: SowerbysSyderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

It stayed in the Walpole family until use by the RAF during the Second World War and had then been in the same family until the current owners bought it in 2014. They completely restored it and in doing so, won a design award from the conservation team at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council.

But it also has an unusual, impressive feature in its huge, 40ft wide kitchen which leads to a dining and family room as well as a snug, utility room and boot room. Upstairs are two master bedroom suites and four other double bedrooms. On the second floor are two more double bedroom suites and an attic room with 5,100 sqft of accommodation in total. There are seven bathrooms.

Outside is an enclosed patio garden as well as a small barn that is currently used as a games room.

Agents Sowerbys, selling the property, said: "Situated in the heart of this pretty and discreet north Norfolk village The Manor House is, as its name would suggest, a grand yet incredibly practical Grade II listed home that has been finished to a tasteful and impeccably high standard throughout."

Sir Robert Walpole. Pic: Archant librarySir Robert Walpole. Pic: Archant library

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: SowerbysSyderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: SowerbysSyderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: SowerbysSyderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: SowerbysSyderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

