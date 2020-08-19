Search

Bowling alley in Norwich’s Castle Quarter reopens

PUBLISHED: 10:46 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 19 August 2020

Robert Bradley, manager of Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Archant

The boss of Castle Quarter has announced the bowling alley Superbowl UK will be reopening on Thursday.

George Smith, marketing and events co-ordinator for Superbowl UK. Picture: Neil DidsburyGeorge Smith, marketing and events co-ordinator for Superbowl UK. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Following the latest easing of restrictions on bowling alleys, theatres and casinos, Superbowl UK is finally able to operate again – and has a special guest to help with the celebrations.

The venue, along with all other bowling alleys in the country, was due to be back in business on August 1, but the reopening had to be postponed following a spike in coronavirus cases across the UK.

However, it is all systems go for Superbowl UK to reopen today, and on Thursday, August 27 the venue will be welcoming Sonic the Hedgehog for a series of meet-and-greets every hour on the hour, from midday until 4pm.

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “This is fantastic news and we can’t wait to see Superbowl UK back in action.”

He added: “It is an enormously popular attraction at Castle Quarter, and we are very excited that customers will be able to come back. The whole centre will be operating in line with government guidelines so people will be able to visit us safely and with confidence.”

George Smith, marketing and events executive at Superbowl UK, said: “We’re over the moon to be opening again at Castle Quarter and can’t wait to welcome our customers back. Not only is the bowling back in action, but the Sega Prize Zone and Crazy Club soft play area are reopening as well.”

