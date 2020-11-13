Video

WATCH: Scooby-Doo’s ‘Daphne’ in video bid to land new job

Reanne Brown as Daphne with the Scooby-Doo gang at the Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown supplied by Reanne Brown

A Norfolk manager who has enjoyed a varied career including playing Daphne in Scooby-Doo at Universal Studios in the US has taken a novel approach to finding a new job.

Reanne Brown hopes to find a new job through a video on LinkedIn which reveals she played Daphne from Scooby Doo at Universal Studios in the US. Picture: Modern Tribe photography, supplied by Reanne Brown Reanne Brown hopes to find a new job through a video on LinkedIn which reveals she played Daphne from Scooby Doo at Universal Studios in the US. Picture: Modern Tribe photography, supplied by Reanne Brown

Reanne Brown, 30, from Costessey, put her performance skills to good use in a bid to land a new role.

Miss Brown played Daphne at the theme park for almost five years before returning home to pursue a job working as an events and sales manager for Vodka Revolution bar in Norwich.

Sadly, she has just learned her job has been made redundant.

Reanne Brown playing Daphne at the Universal Studios. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown Reanne Brown playing Daphne at the Universal Studios. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown

It comes as the chain lost a third of its revenue before lockdown because of the 10pm curfew. Six Revolution-branded bars are closing for good nationwide but it is understood only Miss Brown’s role has been redundant in Norwich.

But rather than being downbeat about the news, Miss Brown decided to make a four-minute video CV which she posted on LinkedIn.

Reanne Brown as Daphne and the Scooby-Doo gang at the Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown Reanne Brown as Daphne and the Scooby-Doo gang at the Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown

Rather than sending a swathe of emails to potential employers, Miss Brown spoke candidly in the homemade video to say how “heartbroken” she was to lose the job she loved. She also talked about her previous job experience – which may come as a surprise.

The manager previously worked in sales for Virgin Holidays but before that she lived in Orlando, working for the Disney cruise shops as a singer and dancer. She then went to Universal Studios, where she landed the role of Daphne Blake, from the cartoon, renowned for her long red hair and knack for getting into danger.

Miss Brown played the part alongside other actors as the famous crime-fighting gang Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers and Shaggy’s Great Dane, Scooby-Doo. The actors drove around the attraction in the Mystery Machine stopping to meet guests.

She later appeared in the US television dating show The Bachelor but eventually decided to come home to Norfolk. Now, she’s looking for work and is determined to stay positive.

Reanne Brown as Daphne with the Scooby-Doo gang at Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown Reanne Brown as Daphne with the Scooby-Doo gang at Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown

“I haven’t had any job offers yet but a huge response which I never expected,” she said. “I just thought I needed to do something different, to stand out, as there are a lot of people in the same position as me right now. Like so many people in the hospitality industry, I am absolutely heartbroken to be made redundant from Revolution bars which has been really hard to take and very sad. I do feel upset but I am also seeing it as a new opportunity, a new challenge.”