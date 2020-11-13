Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Scooby-Doo’s ‘Daphne’ in video bid to land new job

PUBLISHED: 16:29 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 13 November 2020

Reanne Brown as Daphne with the Scooby-Doo gang at the Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown

Reanne Brown as Daphne with the Scooby-Doo gang at the Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown

supplied by Reanne Brown

A Norfolk manager who has enjoyed a varied career including playing Daphne in Scooby-Doo at Universal Studios in the US has taken a novel approach to finding a new job.

Reanne Brown hopes to find a new job through a video on LinkedIn which reveals she played Daphne from Scooby Doo at Universal Studios in the US. Picture: Modern Tribe photography, supplied by Reanne BrownReanne Brown hopes to find a new job through a video on LinkedIn which reveals she played Daphne from Scooby Doo at Universal Studios in the US. Picture: Modern Tribe photography, supplied by Reanne Brown

Reanne Brown, 30, from Costessey, put her performance skills to good use in a bid to land a new role.

Miss Brown played Daphne at the theme park for almost five years before returning home to pursue a job working as an events and sales manager for Vodka Revolution bar in Norwich.

Sadly, she has just learned her job has been made redundant.

Reanne Brown playing Daphne at the Universal Studios. Picture: supplied by Reanne BrownReanne Brown playing Daphne at the Universal Studios. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown

MORE: Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at the end of the garden for sale

It comes as the chain lost a third of its revenue before lockdown because of the 10pm curfew. Six Revolution-branded bars are closing for good nationwide but it is understood only Miss Brown’s role has been redundant in Norwich.

But rather than being downbeat about the news, Miss Brown decided to make a four-minute video CV which she posted on LinkedIn.

Reanne Brown as Daphne and the Scooby-Doo gang at the Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne BrownReanne Brown as Daphne and the Scooby-Doo gang at the Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown

Rather than sending a swathe of emails to potential employers, Miss Brown spoke candidly in the homemade video to say how “heartbroken” she was to lose the job she loved. She also talked about her previous job experience – which may come as a surprise.

The manager previously worked in sales for Virgin Holidays but before that she lived in Orlando, working for the Disney cruise shops as a singer and dancer. She then went to Universal Studios, where she landed the role of Daphne Blake, from the cartoon, renowned for her long red hair and knack for getting into danger.

Miss Brown played the part alongside other actors as the famous crime-fighting gang Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers and Shaggy’s Great Dane, Scooby-Doo. The actors drove around the attraction in the Mystery Machine stopping to meet guests.

She later appeared in the US television dating show The Bachelor but eventually decided to come home to Norfolk. Now, she’s looking for work and is determined to stay positive.

Reanne Brown as Daphne with the Scooby-Doo gang at Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne BrownReanne Brown as Daphne with the Scooby-Doo gang at Universal Studios in the US. Picture: supplied by Reanne Brown

“I haven’t had any job offers yet but a huge response which I never expected,” she said. “I just thought I needed to do something different, to stand out, as there are a lot of people in the same position as me right now. Like so many people in the hospitality industry, I am absolutely heartbroken to be made redundant from Revolution bars which has been really hard to take and very sad. I do feel upset but I am also seeing it as a new opportunity, a new challenge.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk records highest daily tally yet of positive coronavirus cases

The number of people being admitted to each Norfolk hospital on a daily basis remains in single figures, but the county has recorded its highest tally of positive cases. Picture: Archant

WATCH: See the incredible weight loss of Stars in Your Eyes winner who was ‘addicted to food’

Jacquii Cann has lost 8 stone through cutting out sugar and managing meal sizes. Here she is pictured with a pair of her old jeans. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk records highest daily tally yet of positive coronavirus cases

The number of people being admitted to each Norfolk hospital on a daily basis remains in single figures, but the county has recorded its highest tally of positive cases. Picture: Archant

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Norwich shop features in new Netflix Christmas film

A shot from Jingle Jangle with Stoned and Hammered in the background (C) James Randle