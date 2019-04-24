Senior management shake up at Aviva as new chief exec settles in

Aviva’s new chief executive is already shaking up the business with the announcement of the company’s UK insurance boss stepping down.

Andy Briggs will leave the business in October, staying on until then to support an orderly transition.

Mr Briggs's move to quit the role comes just weeks after he missed out on the top job, which was instead given to new executive Maurice Tulloch.

The insurers have their largest UK office in Norwich's Surrey Street.

Mr Tulloch, who was appointed to the helm last month, said he will also lead a review of the UK businesses “to ensure the appropriate management structure”.

Mr Briggs has been replaced on an interim basis by Angela Darlington, currently Aviva's group chief risk officer.

The changes to the leadership team mean Aviva will not be appointing a new international chief executive - a role filled by Mr Tulloch before becoming group boss.

Mr Tulloch said: “These appointments are an important first step to bring greater energy, pace and commercial thinking to Aviva.

“Andy Briggs will be missed. Andy is a brilliant leader and a good friend.

“Aviva has benefited enormously from his extensive industry experience and his integrity and we wish him well for the future.”

Chairman Sir Adrian Montague added: “I would like to pay particular tribute to Andy for his conduct throughout the process to select a new CEO and afterwards.”