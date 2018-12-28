Search

Advanced search

The man with fire in his blood talks 50 years in the industry

28 December, 2018 - 06:00
Roger Carr discusses 50 years of keeping the public safe. Picture: Britannia Fire

Roger Carr discusses 50 years of keeping the public safe. Picture: Britannia Fire

Britannia Fire

As 2018 draws to an end, one of the county’s most remarkable businessmen has reflected on 50 years in the industry – and at the age of 73, has no plans to slow down.

Norfolk-born Roger Carr, who launched his company selling and servicing fire extinguishers in 1968, has been credited as making “the most significant change to portable fire extinguishers since 1902,” thanks to his inventions.

Mr Carr created the world’s first composite plastic extinguisher in 2009, the P50, which is exported across the world and stationed in the likes of Heathrow Airport.

Now trading under the name Britannia Fire, Mr Carr’s company has expanded across 11 buildings on the Ashwellthorpe Industrial Estate, where its 40-strong workforce works on six 12 hour production shifts a week to keep up with demand.

Describing his journey to creating the market-disrupting product, Mr Carr said: “I came up with the idea of the P50 from seeing an advert for a Mercedes truck that didn’t need a major service for tens of thousands of miles. Then I read an article when I was on a plane about an airbus that had been constructed from composite.

“I was so struck by it that when I landed at Portugal on my way to a holiday, I diverted to Paris where there was a composite exhibition to investigate if it could be used for a fire extinguisher. I was there for three days.”

The product is a multilayer cylinder wrapped in Kevlar, with an outer body of high density polyethylene.

This allows it to be recyclable, with a 20-year life span – needing replenishing once a decade – corrosion-proof, multi-fire use and lightweight.

He said: “I didn’t tell anyone about the P50 when I bought the company. By the time I did, I had spent £500,000 of my own money.

“European standards said that all extinguishers must be made of metallic material. A composite extinguisher had never been made before and European standards said that all extinguishers must be made of metallic material. It was a gamble but it paid off - the European standards allowed it to be approved.”

The route to success:

• Roger Carr starts selling and servicing extinguishers in Norwich in 1968. Operating out of premises in Queen’s Road, U Kwench Fire Production, (as the business was then called), started to repair equipment in its workshop, painting some extinguishers yellow, nicknamed ‘yellow perils’ by staff.

• In 1970 the company splits into two divisions: offshore and land-based.

• In 1973, John Dyble joins the company as the new control for extinguishers, creating the seize and squeeze to replace the band-the-button and turn upside down mechanism.

• The seize and squeeze is launched in 1976.

• In 1980, the company moved to Mountergate, Norwich, and, re-branded as UK Fire International.

• Mr Carr’s next extinguisher was the Key Range, launched in 1983. Mr Carr achieved a patent on one of its main features, the balance valve, which controlled the flow of powder from the extinguisher.

• In 1985, Mr Carr went on holiday with a sketch pad working on designing a third range. In the spring of 1986, the Britannia range was launched, which is still made and sold all over the world today.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Body found in Potters Bar

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

John Lewis clearance sale starts

The clearance sale at John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will start on December 27.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Thetford man ‘too drunk to stand’ after driving wrong way on A14

Remigijus Katinas, from Thetford, who drove the wrong way on the A14. Picture: Andrew Young

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists