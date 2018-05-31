Search

Advanced search

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

PUBLISHED: 12:54 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 23 January 2020

West Norfolk U13 rugby team have been presented with a new kit from Malletts Solicitors - Front from left, Former England International Paul Sampson with Team Captain Hayden Revell, Former England International Joe Worsley and Mallett Solicitors CEO Richard Mallett who sponsored the new kit. Picture: Matthew Usher.

West Norfolk U13 rugby team have been presented with a new kit from Malletts Solicitors - Front from left, Former England International Paul Sampson with Team Captain Hayden Revell, Former England International Joe Worsley and Mallett Solicitors CEO Richard Mallett who sponsored the new kit. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Archant © 2011 01603 772434

Two solicitors have been banned from being company directors for more than 10 years after investors lost almost £2m.

Senior Solicitor and Malletts’ Chief Operating Officer Sharon Mallett Leading law firm Malletts Solicitors has been appointed by the National Childminding Association (NCMA) and established insurance firm Composite Legal Expenses to give NCMA members round-the-clock legal advice.Senior Solicitor and Malletts’ Chief Operating Officer Sharon Mallett Leading law firm Malletts Solicitors has been appointed by the National Childminding Association (NCMA) and established insurance firm Composite Legal Expenses to give NCMA members round-the-clock legal advice.

Richard and Sharon Mallett, who ran Malletts Solicitors Ltd on King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place, were trusted with more than £1.3m of clients' money between December 2013 and August 2015.

They told people their cash would be invested in a legal venture. But they used the money to cover day-to-day business expenses, including paying staff and to pay off tax debts to keep their business afloat.

Both have now been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. The Insolvency service launched an investigation into the Malletts' conduct after the law firm was wound up in December 2016.

Mark Bruce, the service's chief investigator, said: "It is important that investors are provided with the right details before they spend any money. Sharon and Richard, however, disregarded this when they used misleading information to solicit close to £1.4m before spending it on the company's debts rather than develop the product they had promised.

"Thiteen year bans each for Sharon and Richard are substantial disqualifications, near the maximum allowable under the legislation, and should serve as a stark warning to other directors that they shouldn't attempt to hoodwink their investors."

Mr Mallett's last-known address is on West Way, Wimbotsham. Mrs Mallett's is Churchgate Mews, Gedney.

A notice on the Insolvency Service's website says: "Mr Mallett allowed Malletts Solicitors Ltd to use misleading marketing and financial material to attract investment between December 2013 and August 2015 by members of the public and some of the company's clients in the total sum of £1,380,915 by way of loan notes which were marketed - or which investors were led to believe were marketed - for the sole purpose of a specific part of the company, but which were used by the company generally and not as intended or promoted by the marketing materials.

"As a result of this investment being placed in the company generally, the company was able to continue trading to the risk of these investors, causing losses totalling £1,844,091 (including interest/return on investments)." Of Mrs Mallett, it says: "Sharon Rosemary Mallett caused or allowed the use of false and misleading marketing and financial material between December 2013 and August 2015 to entice members of the public and some of the law firm's clients to invest funds totalling at least £1,380,915 by way of "loan notes" and failed to ensure that it was used for the purpose it was invested for, instead using it to facilitate the company's continued trading at the risk and ultimate detriment of those investors, causing losses to those investors/loan note creditors of at least £1,844,091 (as per the Statement of Affairs and which includes interest/return on investments)."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delays on A47 after truck plunges into ditch

A truck left the road on the A47 Acle Straight ending up in a ditch. Recovery is likely to cause disruption on the single-carriageway stretch Picture: Liz Coates

‘Got away with it’ - NHS manager gloated about coverage of dead great-grandmother

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

‘The friendliest people we’ve met’ - what’s it like moving to Norfolk?

What's it like moving to Norfolk from outside the county? Pictured is Heidi Martin at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2018. Picture: Archant

Pukki penalty ends 26-year Premier League wait for Canaries

Teemu Pukki scored a penalty for Norwich but Spurs would have the last laugh Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists