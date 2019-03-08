Search

Making Tax Digital seminars on offer in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:07 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 22 March 2019

The Making Tax Digital lessons run by Stephenson Smart. Picture: TMS Media

The Making Tax Digital lessons run by Stephenson Smart. Picture: TMS Media

TMS Media

A series of seminars have taken place in Kings Lynn to support business owners and individuals with the upcoming changes in UK tax.

Accountancy firm Stephenson Smart held three seminars at Knights Hill Hotel and Spa for existing clients, to explain the introduction of Making Tax Digital, which comes into effect on April 1.

Claire Melton, partner at Stephenson Smart said: “We are about to enter a new era and naturally some of our clients are a little reticent about the future and whether they can adapt to the new legislation.

“As expected, all clients have different requirements and questions. For some it is a matter of getting to grips with the appropriate software, but for others it will represent a big shift from paper documentation to electronic.

“Our job is to make sure the transition for each client is as seamless as possible.”

