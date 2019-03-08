Search

Staff at Majestic Wine face a three month wait to hear if they’ve got a job

PUBLISHED: 08:13 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 26 March 2019

Majestic wine on Dereham Road, Norwich Photo: Archant.

People working at the wine retailer being rebranded to Naked Wines won’t know whether they will lose their jobs or not until June.

Majestic Wine, with two outlets in Norfolk; in Norwich and King’s Lynn, announced the move yesterday but a spokesman confirmed no decision would be taken until June on store closures.

“There are three outcomes; either stores will close, they will be sold or they will become part of Naked Wines,” he said.

Majestic is the owner of former Future50 company Naked Wines, which has posted increasingly successful results in recent years and has a turnover of around £156m.

Staff at Majestic Wine, King’s Lynn, said they did not know anything about the rebranding and had learned only of it when the news broke.

On its rebrand, boss Rowan Gormley said: “We believe that a transformed Majestic business does have the potential to be a long-term winner, but that we risk not maximising the potential of Naked if we try to do both.”

People took to twitter debating the decision. One tweeted: ‘Sustainable business is about converting your new customer into repeat visits and repeat customers into #brandambassadors. Certainly revamp the stores and have a look at the wines on offer, tap into new trends #EnglishWine #EnglishSparkling but don’t lose the @majesticwine Brand.’

Another tweeted: ‘Great shame that @majesticwine is being absorbed into @NakedWines. Loss of@local expertise in stores and quality range.’

