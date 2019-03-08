Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Hotel give guests a VIP experience in a £90,000 James Bond car

PUBLISHED: 16:49 06 September 2019

Thew new Bentley Mark VI. Pic: Maids Head.

Thew new Bentley Mark VI. Pic: Maids Head.

When you call a cab at the Maids Head hotel in Norwich you might be in for a surprise. That's because the hotel has a rare 1950 Bentley Mark VI convertible to take guests for a spin.

Wedding couples can use either of the fabulous classic cars now acquired by the Maids Head hotel in Norwich. Pull's Ferry is a popular choice for pictures. Pic: Gina Manning Photography.Wedding couples can use either of the fabulous classic cars now acquired by the Maids Head hotel in Norwich. Pull's Ferry is a popular choice for pictures. Pic: Gina Manning Photography.

The classic car, believed to be a rare model, was bought by the hotel at auction for around £150,000 for use to give guests a VIP experience.

And for James Bond fans, this particular Bentley is renowned for being bought by the dapper agent 007 after his first one is destroyed, at the end of Ian Fleming's novel Moonraker.

Driven by chauffeur Dave Currums, the Bentley will take guests for a whistle-stop tour of Norwich or drop them off or collect them from the station or local airport. Or, if couples are getting married at the hotel they can also use the car for photos.

MORE: Is firm's mystery employee really an Iranian spy?

The Maids Head hotel, Norwich. Pic: ArchantThe Maids Head hotel, Norwich. Pic: Archant

The car is actually the second to be bought by the hotel, adding to a 1963 Bentley S3 which was bought earlier this year. This car was renowned at the time for its individual seats for front passengers and increased legroom.

Georgina Postlethwaite, sales manager at the Maids Head, said the cars, which are provided at no extra charge, were all part of the hotel's aim to enhance the customer experience.

"We are in a competitive market and guests really enjoy the extra value. We also have an agreement with the cathedral that we can take guests through the Ethelbert Gate and out of the Erpingham Gate which is quite special as well.

"Wedding couples really like having their photos taken down at Pull's Ferry or up on Kett's Heights, with the view of Norwich behind them. It's a rare shot."

The Maid's Head Hotel have bought a1950s mark VI drophead Bentley to make their guests stay even more special. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Maid's Head Hotel have bought a1950s mark VI drophead Bentley to make their guests stay even more special. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The latest car was bought from the Imperial War Museum in Duxford. It's a left hand drive, and models were made between 1947-1952. It features an unusual bodywork by Rolls-Royce's in-house coach builder at the time, Park Ward. It represented the evolution of car manufacture by Rolls-Royce post war, the Mark VI being a 90mph car with leather upholstery and a walnut dashboard. The coach-built body was a preferred option to the standard steel one.

You may also want to watch:

Rolls-Royce bought Bentley in 1931 and in 1998 BMW bought the Rolls-Royce name.

The Bentley state limousine was created for the Queen to celebrate her Golden jubilee. Two exist, kept in the Royal Mews. These were custom-built, one with hinged doors to allow the Queen to stand up straight before getting out.

The Maid's Head Hotel have bought a 1950s mark VI drophead Bentley to make their guests stay even more special. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Maid's Head Hotel have bought a 1950s mark VI drophead Bentley to make their guests stay even more special. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Maid's Head Hotel have bought a 1950s mark VI drophead Bentley to make their guests stay even more special. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Maid's Head Hotel have bought a 1950s mark VI drophead Bentley to make their guests stay even more special. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Maid's Head Hotel have bought a1950s mark VI drophead Bentley to make their guests stay even more special. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Maid's Head Hotel have bought a1950s mark VI drophead Bentley to make their guests stay even more special. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City bosses agree to meet fans over membership system gripes

Norwich City and West Ham's Premier League match at the London Stadium, Stratford . Norwich City is holding a series of meetings with fans about its controversial new membership system. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 31/08/2019

Audi A3 convertible stolen from busy street

A blue Audi A3 convertible car, registration EK11 RXX, was stolen from Spashett Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists