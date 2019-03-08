Video

See inside: New Kurdish restaurant opens in Norwich

Owners Gulistan Goktas, right, and Karzan Baqi, front, with the team, Ferhad, left, and Kadir, at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A restaurant specialising in Kurdish cuisine has opened in Magdalen Street, Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owners Gulistan Goktas and Karzan Baqi, at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Owners Gulistan Goktas and Karzan Baqi, at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nergiz, which opened today (Friday, September 27), is a family run business fronted by Gulistan Goktas and her nephew Karzan Baqi, who is the chef.

Mrs Goktas, 31, previously worked in the restaurant industry in Turkey and Mr Baqi, 27, began training as a chef in Greece at the age of 15.

Mrs Goktas said: "We want everyone to know how tasty Kurdish food is.

"We are a family and work together to make some of the best food in Norwich."

Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She particularly recommends new customers try the chicken shawarma, adding: "I could eat it all day long."

Other menu items include sea bass with naan bread, chicken wings, lamb chops and falafel wraps.

Prices range from £3 to around £7 for larger meals.

Nergiz is the second Kurdish speciality restaurant to open on Magdalen Street, with Stars Cafe and Bar also on the street.

Burma baklava at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Burma baklava at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Meal choices at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Meal choices at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Meal choices at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Meal choices at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A chicken shawarma sandwich with salad at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A chicken shawarma sandwich with salad at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roast chickens at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Roast chickens at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Head chef, Kadir, making lamb kebabs at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Head chef, Kadir, making lamb kebabs at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shawarma chef, Ferhad, at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Shawarma chef, Ferhad, at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nan bread, made on the premises, and chicken shawarma at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nan bread, made on the premises, and chicken shawarma at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shawarma chef, Ferhad, at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Shawarma chef, Ferhad, at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the owners, Gulistan Goktas, checks the roast chickens at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the owners, Gulistan Goktas, checks the roast chickens at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bread for the sandwiches made on the premises at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Bread for the sandwiches made on the premises at Kurdish restaurant, Nergiz, which has opened in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY