Retail giant M&S announce 950 jobs at risk of being axed

Marks & Spencer, Norwich. The firm has announced hundreds of potential job losses Pic: Archant Archant

High street retailer Marks & Spencer, with stores in Norwich and King’s Lynn, has said 950 jobs could go to make the business “leaner”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The possible job losses form part of plans to reduce store management and head office roles.

The firm said the proposals will help move the company to “a leaner, faster retail management structure” after the coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

You may also want to watch:

Norwich and King’s Lynn in Norfolk and Lowestoft in Suffolk have stand-alone stores as well as food concessions and Simply Food outlets which also operate in Great Yarmouth.

M&S said it has now started collective consultation with employee representatives and has set out plans to first offer voluntary redundancy to affected staff.

It said the cuts are set to impact roles in the company’s head office, property and store management areas.

Sacha Berendji, director of retail, operations and property at M&S, said: “Our proposals reflect an important next step in our Never The Same Again programme to accelerate our transformation and become a stronger, leaner and more resilient business.

“Through the crisis we have seen how we can work faster and more flexibly by empowering store teams and it’s essential that we embed that way of working. Our priority now is to support all those affected through the consultation process and beyond.”