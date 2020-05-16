Search

A 12-bedroom hotel with incredible vaulted cellar for sale at auction

PUBLISHED: 09:26 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 16 May 2020

The 12 bedroom hotel coming for sale in an online auction, Pic: Auction House

A Georgian hotel in Norfolk with a converted cellar is coming under the hammer online for £400,000-£450,000.

Lydney House, Norwich Road, Swaffham is being sold by Auction House online on June 3.

The imposing Grade II listed Georgian townhouse is currently run as a successful guesthouse with 12 bedrooms, including 11 with en suites, as well as various function rooms, kitchens, an office and several storage rooms. It also has a cavernous converted cellar with a vaulted brick ceiling.

The building also offers parking for approximately 18 cars and benefits from extensive outdoor space, including large areas of formal gardens and terracing.

The auctioneers state it could be converted into a private home subject to the appropriate permissions being obtained.

The auction is being held online because of coronavirus.

