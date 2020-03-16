Search

Advanced search

Video

See inside this 'mini luxury resort' where a week's stay costs from £1,400

PUBLISHED: 10:45 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 16 March 2020

Charles Howard, General Manager of The Hoste. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Charles Howard, General Manager of The Hoste. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Hoste Arms in Burnham Market was sold last year for more than £8 million. See inside and watch Victoria Pertusa's video.

The Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Hoste Arms was sold last year to the BNB Leisure group for more than £8 million. Now under the general manager Charles Howard, the hotel aims to continue offering all the luxuries it's renowned for. Not only does it have its own spa but also a cinema.

MORE: See inside this £220,000 period terraced house for sale after a cosmetic makeover

There's an award-winning a la carte restaurant and 53 beautifully styled bedrooms.

The Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The hotel helped put Burnham Market on the map when it was run by the late Paul Whittome and then was taken over by his friends Brendan and Bee Hopkins who then sold it last year.

The hotel still offers couples luxurious stays in the Vine House opposite, a beautifully converted Georgian townhouse as well as its converted railway cottages in the village, more suited to families.

The Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Charles Howard, General Manager of The Hoste. Picture: Victoria PertusaCharles Howard, General Manager of The Hoste. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Hoste in Burnham Market offers a la carte menu to their guests. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Hoste in Burnham Market offers a la carte menu to their guests. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

You may also want to watch:

The Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Hoste in Burnham Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Norwich man fears he may have coronavirus after he saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams

Most Read

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Norwich man fears he may have coronavirus after he saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus: Number of positive UK tests up by more than 230 in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Stephen Fry appeals ‘be friendly and kind’

Stephen Fry has appealed for people to be kind to each other during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24