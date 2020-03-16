Video

See inside this 'mini luxury resort' where a week's stay costs from £1,400

Charles Howard, General Manager of The Hoste. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Hoste Arms in Burnham Market was sold last year for more than £8 million. See inside and watch Victoria Pertusa's video.

The Hoste Arms was sold last year to the BNB Leisure group for more than £8 million. Now under the general manager Charles Howard, the hotel aims to continue offering all the luxuries it's renowned for. Not only does it have its own spa but also a cinema.

There's an award-winning a la carte restaurant and 53 beautifully styled bedrooms.

The hotel helped put Burnham Market on the map when it was run by the late Paul Whittome and then was taken over by his friends Brendan and Bee Hopkins who then sold it last year.

The hotel still offers couples luxurious stays in the Vine House opposite, a beautifully converted Georgian townhouse as well as its converted railway cottages in the village, more suited to families.

Charles Howard, General Manager of The Hoste. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Charles Howard, General Manager of The Hoste. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Hoste in Burnham Market offers a la carte menu to their guests. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The Hoste in Burnham Market offers a la carte menu to their guests. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

