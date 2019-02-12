First look inside luxury holiday cruisers coming to Norfolk Broads

Waveney River Centre has announced that it will be offering luxury boating holidays, starting in Easter.

Inside Waveney River Centre's new cruisers. Picture: Waveney River Centre Inside Waveney River Centre's new cruisers. Picture: Waveney River Centre

The company will be adding a fleet of six luxury broads hire cruisers, sleeping from two to six people.

The first four cruisers, Andromeda, Pegasus, Pisces and Polaris will be available to hire for holidays starting Easter 2019 - with two further cruisers to be added to the fleet in time for the summer.

Some of the cruisers will also be pet-friendly so tourists’ four legged friends can join the break.

James Knight, managing director of Waveney River Centre, said: “We know the quality of our boating holidays will be out of this world, which is why we’ve chosen to name our cruisers after constellations.

On the top deck of Waveney River Centre new luxury cruisers. Picture: Waveney River Centre On the top deck of Waveney River Centre new luxury cruisers. Picture: Waveney River Centre

“Waveney River Centre has always been a popular destination for exploring the southern broads, and we are really pleased that our guests can now start their boating holiday on the River Waveney and enjoy popular destinations like Oulton Broad, Beccles and Norwich without having to cross Breydon water.”