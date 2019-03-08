"A Truly fantastic experience": Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

A luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk is expanding on its number of luxury camping pods, with new planning permission submitted this week.

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon

The site, just off the A146 in Thurton, is owned by the George and Dragon pub.

The pub's owner, Polo Hume-Behbehani, is building 'glamping' pods on the land just north of the pub with his wife, Bailey Starling.

One camping unit has already been constructed, and a second is nearing completion. Mr Hume-Behbehani has now submitted new planning application for a new toilet and shower block, to prepare for more high-end log cabins, as the current finished cabin has its own shower.

The pods are being called the 'dragon's den', which pub owners call "a truly fantastic experience."

Mr Hume-Behbehani said the pods are "a great holiday pod for a perfect holiday or break within easy reach of the George for a drink and superb food.

"Our single story, open plan holiday pod has a living area with Freeview TV, double sofa bed and French doors leading to a garden decking area, complete with a kitchen and dining area."

The pods, designed by European company Log Cabins LV, have full central heating, gas, and electricity.

Mr Hume-Behbehani called them a "pretty and unique" way to stay in the Norfolkand Suffolk countryside.

The pub's camping site is approximately halfway between Norwich and Lowestoft, and is not far from the broads or Great Yarmouth and other market towns.

Mr Hume-Behbehani and his wife initially submitted planning application for the cabins in December 2016, when they first applied for two cabins to be erected on their land.

As the land was at the bottom of some hills, it was at risk of flooding, so the George and Dragon had to provide safety measures including signage for the land prior to building the pods.

The George and Dragon has been open since 2013, when former barmaid Bailey Starling bought the pub's business lease with Mr Hume-Behbehani

The pods are currently available for hire, and the George and Dragon can be contacted for bookings on 01508 480242 or on their website www.thegeorgeanddragonpub.co.uk