Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

"A Truly fantastic experience": Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 September 2019

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon

Archant

A luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk is expanding on its number of luxury camping pods, with new planning permission submitted this week.

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and DragonThe cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon

The site, just off the A146 in Thurton, is owned by the George and Dragon pub.

The pub's owner, Polo Hume-Behbehani, is building 'glamping' pods on the land just north of the pub with his wife, Bailey Starling.

One camping unit has already been constructed, and a second is nearing completion. Mr Hume-Behbehani has now submitted new planning application for a new toilet and shower block, to prepare for more high-end log cabins, as the current finished cabin has its own shower.

The pods are being called the 'dragon's den', which pub owners call "a truly fantastic experience."

Mr Hume-Behbehani said the pods are "a great holiday pod for a perfect holiday or break within easy reach of the George for a drink and superb food.

You may also want to watch:

"Our single story, open plan holiday pod has a living area with Freeview TV, double sofa bed and French doors leading to a garden decking area, complete with a kitchen and dining area."

The pods, designed by European company Log Cabins LV, have full central heating, gas, and electricity.

Mr Hume-Behbehani called them a "pretty and unique" way to stay in the Norfolkand Suffolk countryside.

The pub's camping site is approximately halfway between Norwich and Lowestoft, and is not far from the broads or Great Yarmouth and other market towns.

Mr Hume-Behbehani and his wife initially submitted planning application for the cabins in December 2016, when they first applied for two cabins to be erected on their land.

As the land was at the bottom of some hills, it was at risk of flooding, so the George and Dragon had to provide safety measures including signage for the land prior to building the pods.

The George and Dragon has been open since 2013, when former barmaid Bailey Starling bought the pub's business lease with Mr Hume-Behbehani

The pods are currently available for hire, and the George and Dragon can be contacted for bookings on 01508 480242 or on their website www.thegeorgeanddragonpub.co.uk

Most Read

Customer left £20,000 out of pocket as Norfolk glazing firm collapses

Cathy Miles stands in front of her extension boarded with plywood, despite having paid Sunfold Systems �20,000 for windows and doors. Picture: Cathy Miles

Hundreds in Norfolk hit by power cut

Hundreds of people were affected by a power cut. Pic: UK Power Networks.

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

So who are the 100 most inspiring women in Norfolk?

Kerri and Kathleen Parker are on our final list of 100 women because we wanted to celebrate those who overcome adversity and help others but also Norfolk mothers (Picture: Submitted)

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage trader lost £500,000 as he  led luxury lifestyle with supercars

The website of Morgan Reeve's company, Morgan FX, showing the luxury lifestyle investors could lead. Image: MorganFX.co.uk

Keep calm and carry on. Farke places trust in his likely lads

Norwich City loan keeper Ralf Fahrmann is set to replace the injured Tim Krul at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Are city roadworks driving people away from the walk-in centre?

Archive photograph of roadworks outside the walk-in centre in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“A Truly fantastic experience”: Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists