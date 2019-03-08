Closed vape and CBD store reopens inside popular MMA gym

The vape store has joined forces with an MMA gym to sell CBD and vaping products in the town. Picture: Contributed Archant

A Lowestoft vape store has joined forces with an MMA gym to continue selling CBD and vaping products in the town after closing their store.

Alison Hodgson (pictured left) opened the store inside the gym on London Road North. Picture: Archant Alison Hodgson (pictured left) opened the store inside the gym on London Road North. Picture: Archant

Business owner Alison Hodgson, from Lowestoft, closed East Coast Vaping in the Britten Centre due to a decline in footfall at the store, a lack of parking and high business rates.

After the shock closure on April 15, the 40-year-old was contacted by RUCKUS Gym, which is based on London Road North, to open a store at the front of the shop.

Miss Hodgson said: "We have started a little business alongside the MMA gym.

"They got a bit of shtick when they opened the gym in the town so we dropped them a private message and said we will put their poster in our front window, because you have to support local businesses," she added.

After she announced East Coast Vaping had closed, Giles Barr-Thomson - who owns the RUCKUS gym, reached out to get them back in business.

Following their opening last week, the business - which has now been named The CBD and Vape Outlet - has regained their customer base and continue to sell cannabidiol (CBD).

The hemp-based product is being sold at the store in various forms such as body and bath products, oils and edibles as well as vaping liquid.

Miss Hodgson said: "Selling CBD works great with the gym because, for the MMA fighters it is a really good things for them. It relaxes their muscles and replenishes the body."

She said in her previous store, children with ADHD were taking CBD alongside Ritalin to curb the side effects with the medication.

The business owner said she hopes to not only break down the stigma surrounding CBD products, but continue to encourage the community to quit smoking cigarettes and switch to vaping.

Miss Hodgson said: "We were here first, we started out on the market, and then moved into the shop in the Britten Centre. We were one of the first vape shops to open in the town and we always look after our customers," she said.

The gym and vape store will be open seven days a week - 9am to 5pm for the store and extended hours for the gym.