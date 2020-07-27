Travelodge set to reopen with new safety procedures

Travelodge Lowestoft has reopened. Photo: Andy Darnell Archant © 2009

A budget hotel chain is set to reopen for business this week with a range of new safety measures in place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guests checking in 2m apart as Travelodge hotels reopen. Picture: Stewart Writtle Guests checking in 2m apart as Travelodge hotels reopen. Picture: Stewart Writtle

Lowestoft Travelodge will open once more on Wednesday, July 29 after being temporarily closed during the coronavirus crisis.

Social distancing signage on the floors of the hotels as Travelodge reopens. Picture: Stewart Writtle Social distancing signage on the floors of the hotels as Travelodge reopens. Picture: Stewart Writtle

The chain opened the £2.3m Lowestoft Travelodge on Leisure Way in 2009.

A team member cleaning a perspex screen at Travelodge hotels as they reopen. Picture: Stewart Writtle A team member cleaning a perspex screen at Travelodge hotels as they reopen. Picture: Stewart Writtle

Travelodge – which also has sites in Norwich, Thetford, Great Yarmouth, Wisbech and King’s Lynn – operates more than 580 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

A remote control cover as Travelodge hotels reopen. Picture: Stewart Writtle A remote control cover as Travelodge hotels reopen. Picture: Stewart Writtle

Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokesman, said: “We are delighted to reopen Lowestoft Travelodge.

Hand sanatiser stations have been installed at Travelodge hotels as they reopen. Picture: Stewart Writtle Hand sanatiser stations have been installed at Travelodge hotels as they reopen. Picture: Stewart Writtle

“The hotel is open for business from this week and the team are set for a busy summer season as we welcome customers back.

The Lowestoft Travelodge hotel. Picture: Graham Holland GDH Media The Lowestoft Travelodge hotel. Picture: Graham Holland GDH Media

“With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called TravelodgeProtect+.

“This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.”