Travelodge set to reopen with new safety procedures
PUBLISHED: 16:29 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 27 July 2020
Archant © 2009
A budget hotel chain is set to reopen for business this week with a range of new safety measures in place.
Lowestoft Travelodge will open once more on Wednesday, July 29 after being temporarily closed during the coronavirus crisis.
The chain opened the £2.3m Lowestoft Travelodge on Leisure Way in 2009.
Travelodge – which also has sites in Norwich, Thetford, Great Yarmouth, Wisbech and King’s Lynn – operates more than 580 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain.
Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokesman, said: “We are delighted to reopen Lowestoft Travelodge.
“The hotel is open for business from this week and the team are set for a busy summer season as we welcome customers back.
“With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called TravelodgeProtect+.
“This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.