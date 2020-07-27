Search

Travelodge set to reopen with new safety procedures

PUBLISHED: 16:29 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 27 July 2020

Travelodge Lowestoft has reopened.

Travelodge Lowestoft has reopened. Photo: Andy Darnell

A budget hotel chain is set to reopen for business this week with a range of new safety measures in place.

Guests checking in 2m apart as Travelodge hotels reopen.

Lowestoft Travelodge will open once more on Wednesday, July 29 after being temporarily closed during the coronavirus crisis.

Social distancing signage on the floors of the hotels as Travelodge reopens.

The chain opened the £2.3m Lowestoft Travelodge on Leisure Way in 2009.

A team member cleaning a perspex screen at Travelodge hotels as they reopen.

Travelodge – which also has sites in Norwich, Thetford, Great Yarmouth, Wisbech and King’s Lynn – operates more than 580 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

A remote control cover as Travelodge hotels reopen.

Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokesman, said: “We are delighted to reopen Lowestoft Travelodge.

Hand sanatiser stations have been installed at Travelodge hotels as they reopen.

“The hotel is open for business from this week and the team are set for a busy summer season as we welcome customers back.

The Lowestoft Travelodge hotel.

“With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called TravelodgeProtect+.

“This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.”

