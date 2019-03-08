Search

First new trains from Greater Anglia enter service today

PUBLISHED: 09:53 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 29 July 2019

The first of Greater Anglias long-awaited new trains have gone into service in Norfolk today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first of Greater Anglias long-awaited new trains have gone into service in Norfolk today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The first of Greater Anglia's long-awaited new trains have gone into service in Norfolk today.

Passengers on the 7.47am Lowestoft to Norwich service were the first to experience the company's new "bi-mode" trains, which switch between diesel and electric power.

Greater Anglia has invested £1.4bn in replacing its existing diesel fleet, which currently operate on regional routes, with 169 new trains.

- Updates to follow

