Train involved in near-miss with cars at crossing

A user-operated crossing at Worlingham near Beccles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A train was involved in a near-miss with a number of cars at a crossing earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Multiple cars had been given permission to cross the user-worked crossing in Worlingham, but narrowly missed a train travelling between Lowestoft and Ipswich on June 8.

No one was injured and nothing was damaged following the incident.

You may also want to watch:

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has carried out an initial investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the RAIB said: “At around 1.42pm on June 8, 2020, a train travelling between Lowestoft and Ipswich was involved in a near miss with cars at Worlingham user worked crossing.

“The signaller had given permission for the vehicles to cross. The incident resulted in no injuries or damage.

“We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The RAIB will publish a safety digest about the incident in the coming weeks.