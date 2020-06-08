Train involved in near-miss with cars at crossing
PUBLISHED: 14:58 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 25 June 2020
A train was involved in a near-miss with a number of cars at a crossing earlier this month.
Multiple cars had been given permission to cross the user-worked crossing in Worlingham, but narrowly missed a train travelling between Lowestoft and Ipswich on June 8.
No one was injured and nothing was damaged following the incident.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has carried out an initial investigation into the incident.
A spokesperson for the RAIB said: “At around 1.42pm on June 8, 2020, a train travelling between Lowestoft and Ipswich was involved in a near miss with cars at Worlingham user worked crossing.
“The signaller had given permission for the vehicles to cross. The incident resulted in no injuries or damage.
“We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
The RAIB will publish a safety digest about the incident in the coming weeks.
