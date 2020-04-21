Search

Advanced search

Third Crossing objector withdraws concerns after agreement with council

PUBLISHED: 11:57 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 21 April 2020

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Photo: Suffolk County Council

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Photo: Suffolk County Council

Archant

A long-awaited third crossing in Lowestoft has edged nearer after a major objector has withdrawn its concerns.

Associated British Ports (ABP) had objected to the Lake Lothing Third Crossing proposal amid fears the development would have a detrimental impact on offshore wind employment, as well as concerns surrounding port operations and marine safety.

However, ABP has written to the Secretary of State for Transport to formally withdraw its objections after reaching an agreement with Suffolk County Council (SCC) addressing the concerns.

Andrew Harston, ABP regional director for Wales and short sea ports, said: “We are pleased that we have reached an agreement with Suffolk County Council which addresses the impact the crossing would have on port operations upstream.

“ABP’s focus will now turn to planning for further development of the port, focussing on the Outer Harbour, so that we can continue to work with our partners to pursue Lowestoft’s considerable development potential, especially in the exciting offshore energy sector, thereby continuing to create jobs and fuel the local economy.”

You may also want to watch:

ABP’s ports in Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Ipswich contribute £360m to the UK economy every year.

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “We have successfully worked together to come to this agreement.

“The removal of ABP’s statutory objection to the Lake Lothing Third Crossing proposal is a positive development for the project.”

Recommendations on the project were submitted to the Department for Transport by the Planning Inspectorate on September 5, with the transport secretary given until December 5 to make a decision.

However, this was delayed due to the General Election, with government dissolved from November 6.

At the time, a spokesperson for SCC said they anticipated “a short interruption”, with construction expected to begin almost immediately upon the green light and the bridge hoped to open in 2022.

In March, Waveney MP Peter Aldous said he was hopeful for a “reasonably quick decision”, amid fears Brexit and Coronavirus were further delaying the project.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: How one fish and chip shop is coping with lockdown

How is Will's Plaice in East Runton coping with lockdown? Picture shows Will Watson. Pictures: Will's Plaice

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Sharp rise in care home coronavirus-related deaths in new figures

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

What will life be like on the other side of lockdown?

How will festivals and gigs be impacted by coronavirus? Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24