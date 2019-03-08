Shelves cleared as Tesco's closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed Archant

A high street Tesco Metro store has begun clearing its shelves ahead of closure.

The store will close on Saturday, September 28. Picture: Archant The store will close on Saturday, September 28. Picture: Archant

The shelves of the supermarket in Lowestoft have been cleared ahead of the store's permanent closure on Saturday, September 28.

One customer, Kieran Kempson said the shop on London Road North has a "very, very limited" supply of frozen goods, bread and most of the products have been moved to the front of the store.

"There is a limited amount of bread - what's now at front of the store, a limited amount of drinks as they are no longer getting delivered.

"Loads of people are not happy that it's already this empty in the store and have started going to big Tesco down by Pleasurewood Hills," he said.

The shelves of the store are now empty. Picture: Contributed The shelves of the store are now empty. Picture: Contributed

Mr Kempson described the closure as "unacceptable" and said: "There is going to be no supermarket in the town centre apart from a Iceland. We need to boost our town a lot to even make it worth visiting once Tesco closes.

"Everywhere is closing. We really need a shop like a Sainsbury's local or something along those lines in the town centre that's open until 10pm - seven days a week."

The store announced its closure on August 2 and urged customers to shop at the superstore on Leisure Way.

However, customers have hit back claiming the store isn't accessible enough and other supermarkets were too far for those who are less mobile.

Patricia Parkinson, from Lowestoft, said: "I think it is terrible the store is closing down. A lot of older people do use this store. They come off the bus and then go in."

A spokesperson from Tesco said: "We want to continue to provide a great service to our customers at Lowestoft Metro as we approach the planned closure date and will ensure we have a great range of fresh food available."

On Ausgust 2, Tesco confirmed the closure of the store and said: "We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in our store and we will continue to do our best to serve them through our other local stores.