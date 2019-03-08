Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Customers express their sadness on final day of Tesco Metro

PUBLISHED: 12:20 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 28 September 2019

Mark Bowen, from Lowestoft said:

Mark Bowen, from Lowestoft said: "I feel for the staff because, it is an inconvenience for us, but for them it is their jobs." Picture: Greta Levy

Archant

Customers of a town's Tesco Metro store have expressed their disappointment following the permanent closure of the high street store.

Lowestoft Tesco will shut September 28. Picture: Greta LevyLowestoft Tesco will shut September 28. Picture: Greta Levy

The Tesco Metro on London Road North in Lowestoft closes at the end of today, September 28.

The smiling staff of the town centre store greeted their shoppers with slices of cake as they said their goodbyes to regular customers of the supermarket.

Brian Freeman, 78, from Lowestoft, said he regularly shopped at the town centre store and enjoyed the consistent conversations with other customers and the staff.

Mr Freeman said: "I come down here five or six days a week just for a walk outside. The staff always have a yarn - I am going to miss this.

"Since the missus died I have always been down here for a yarn. It is a pity it is shutting down because we are going to miss it."

You may also want to watch:

Another customer, Mark Bowen, said: "I get down there [Tesco] by 7.15am and buy five or six bags of shopping.

"I feel for the staff because, while it is an inconvenience for us, but for them it is their jobs," the 52-year-old said.

Suzanne Gibbons, from Lowestoft, said she was concerned about the closure of the store because she did not have access to a car.

"I will have to get one of the buses to shop at the Morrisons or bigger stores. I feel sorry for the staff, this store has been open for years," she said.

Another customer, Kieran Kempson, said: "We really need a shop like a Sainsbury's local or something along those lines in the town centre that's open until 10pm - seven days a week."

On the closure, a spokesperson from Tesco said: "We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in our store and we will continue to do our best to serve them through our other local stores, including our Superstore on Leisure Way."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous described the closure as a "disappointment" for Lowestoft but said the council and Lowestoft Vision aim to give the high street "a new identity".

Most Read

Customer left £20,000 out of pocket as Norfolk glazing firm collapses

Cathy Miles stands in front of her extension boarded with plywood, despite having paid Sunfold Systems �20,000 for windows and doors. Picture: Cathy Miles

Teenage trader lost £500,000 as he  led luxury lifestyle with supercars

The website of Morgan Reeve's company, Morgan FX, showing the luxury lifestyle investors could lead. Image: MorganFX.co.uk

‘A truly fantastic experience’ - Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Family-of-seven’s front door nightmare means they can’t leave home secure for nine weeks

The door at Gresham Road where damage means tenant Michael Falkner has not been able to use it properly for weeks. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men in court over A11 death crash when lorry was left in ‘dangerous position’

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Teenage trader lost £500,000 as he  led luxury lifestyle with supercars

The website of Morgan Reeve's company, Morgan FX, showing the luxury lifestyle investors could lead. Image: MorganFX.co.uk

Reader letter: Greta Thunberg is ungrateful and needs a reality check

The rise of teenage activist Greta Thunberg and the Extinction Rebellion protestors has sparked a major shift in public awareness of climate change. Pictured, the 16-year-old Swedish activist. Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke is sticking to his guns

Norwich City left back Jamal Lewis could have a tricky customer to deal with in Crystal Palace dangerman Wilfried Zaha Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘A truly fantastic experience’ - Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists