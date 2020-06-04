Taxi fleet’s safety precautions unveiled

The new safety protection screens have been introduced to all vehicles at the 51 Taxis fleet.

A family run business has introduced new measures to help keep staff and customers safe.

The new safety protection screens have been introduced to all vehicles at the 51 Taxis fleet.

Amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, a taxi company in Lowestoft has installed safety protection screens in all its vehicles.

Five One Taxis in Lowestoft has introduced the measures in its fleet of vehicles.

The new safety protection screens have been fitted behind the driver and run across the vehicle.

They have been introduced into all the Five One vehicles, and 10 minibuses, as they look to continue a long running association of a friendly and reliable transport service.

The new safety protection screens have been introduced to all vehicles at the 51 Taxis fleet.

Director Stacey Lock said: “I believe we are the only company in Lowestoft that have done this.

“The safety protection screens have been installed as we put the safety of staff and customers first.

“Its something we have been looking at since the start of lockdown.

“As a company we have been around 33 years in Lowestoft.

“We are a family run business, with my father John starting it in 1987.

“Although he has taken a back seat now and I run the business as a director, the message to the public is that they can travel with us, feel safe and adapt to the new way of life.”

Throughout the pandemic, Five One Taxis has been “remaining steady” in maintaining a 24-hour service in “very strange times.”

Stacey Lock said: “With the changing circumstances, for us it is about staying current and taking everything into account, to ensure the customers and staff stay safe.

“The drivers are all really happy (with the new screens).

“We have had to adapt, with our office staff working remotely, and with the PVC screens now being installed it is our way of just trying to provide a safe service to the public.

“We are investing back into the company – whether it is IT or in our staff – we have to adapt and evolve the business for our customers.”

Five One Taxis, which is based at Unit 8 on Harbour Road Industrial Estate in Oulton Broad, recommends that all customers “sit in the back” on travels. With the majority of customers paying by card, there is a cubby-hole facility as well for customers, so they can also pay by cash.