Free meal, cake and taxi as businesses show support for Thomas Cook employees

Sgt Peppers is showing support for employees at the Lowestoft branch of Thomas Cook. Photo: James Carr. Archant

Businesses around Lowestoft have offered a helping hand to those most affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

With the travel company's demise being confirmed in the early hours of Monday morning, thousands of holidaymakers have voiced concerns about their plans, while thousands more have been stranded overseas awaiting flights home.

Taking to Facebook last night, Lowestoft restaurant Sgt Peppers, on High Street, announced they would be offering staff who have lost their jobs as a result of the collapse a free main course until the end of October.

They said: "We're devastated to hear the news about Thomas Cook. A sad day for Lowestoft and a sad day for the travel industry.

"We would like to offer any local Thomas Cook employees a free main course from now until the end of October. It might not be much, but I hope a little treat may help to make you feel better.

"Please present your name badge or payslip at the time of ordering."

The gesture was echoed by the East Point Pavilion, on Royal Plain, who are offering employees a free coffee and cake.

They said: "With other local businesses pulling together for the staff of Thomas Cook, we would like to do our part as well.

"We would like to offer any local Thomas Cook employees a free cup of coffee and a cake of your choice.

"We reopen on October 1 and this will run until the end of October.

"So please pop in, present your name badge or payslip and enjoy a lovely cuppa on us."

One Lowestoft taxi company hailed the community response following the closure, as well as offering their help to those losing jobs at Thomas Cook and Tesco Metro, with the London Road North store closing on Saturday.

740 Xscape Taxis posted: "The community outreach has been wonderful.

"We can't offer much towards a fix, but we would like to help in our way.

"We understand not everyone has a car to get around, so when any employee from Thomas Cook Lowestoft, or Tesco Metro, needs to get to that important interview, we would like to be there.

"Now we cannot offer the earth so we have to set limits. 1x free journey to an interview, and a driver with a smile.

"T&C's - distance limit 13 miles- pre booked in advance only - one trip per employee on proof of latest pay slip and interview letter. Should you wish to travel further please contact a member of staff who will be happy to assist in this matter.

"Every little helps."

