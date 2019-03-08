Couple to open Waveney's first zero waste store

The couple urged: "Don't feel like you need to go out and buy containers". Picture Greta Levy Archant

An eco-friendly couple are to open Waveney's only zero waste store to help the town go plastic free.

The eco-friendly couple will open on 45 High Stree in Lowestoft. Picture. Greta Levy The eco-friendly couple will open on 45 High Stree in Lowestoft. Picture. Greta Levy

David and Lorraine Le Grice will open Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft on October 26 to sell products such as flours and grains as well as cleaning products, toiletries and alternative sanitary items.

Mrs Le Grice, 48, said: "The way Uncle Sid's works is that customers will bring in their own clean tubs or jars which they will weigh. Then the customer can go to whichever item they require and put just as much as they wish into the container.

"They then re-weigh it and a label is printed with the price and item information. When the customer has finished all their shopping, it's just a case of coming to the till to pay."

According to the business owners, who are from Lowestoft, customers can use anything from wine bottles and jars to old containers.

David and Lorrine Le Grice, who live in Lowestoft will open Uncle Sid's on October 26. Picture: Greta Levy David and Lorrine Le Grice, who live in Lowestoft will open Uncle Sid's on October 26. Picture: Greta Levy

"Don't feel like you need to go out and buy containers, if you can re-use the plastic and glass you already have then that's great. We love to see what's being reused," Mrs Le Grice said.

The couple said they decided to open the store, on the High Street as there seems to be "an attitude of apathy towards Lowestoft, like it has been written off".

Mrs Le Grice, who has been managing Footprints community coffee shop for five years, said: "On the High Street we have found the attitude to be quite different.

"We are seeing the community start to really pull together, work together to build this end of the town back up," she said.

"Local people are trying their very best to grow the high street. Lowestoft is eager for something like this.

"We have people reminiscing over weigh and save, which is quite different but essentially the same concept. Those in later life have been telling us about the shop when it was owned by the Hayes family, about how they would buy items in paper bags, in quantities they desired.

"We have asked the public to let us know what they want and we are being led by that."