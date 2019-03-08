Search

Avid collector selling rare vinyl and CDs opens store in town

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 02 October 2019

Yan Mulder, from Lowestoft has opened Aux. Picture: Greta Levy

Archant

A local collector who has a passion for pop culture, music and films has opened a new store in Lowestoft.

He is selling his prized possessions such as CDs, plush toys, record and DVDs. Picture: Greta LevyHe is selling his prized possessions such as CDs, plush toys, record and DVDs. Picture: Greta Levy

After years of crate digging for various collectables in car boot sales and charity stores, Yan Mulder from Lowestoft has made his dreams come true after opening Aux - the town's newest record store.

The 24-year-old left his office job at a care agency in August to pursue his passion for music and share his of knowledge on pop culture with the community.

Mr Mulder said: "I have been a vinyl collector for many years, I started when I was about five or six years old - I had always had a love for music.

"In Lowestoft, there is not an awful lot of variety, I would have to go find vinyl further afield to buy what I wanted," he said.

Yan Mulder, 24, from Lowestoft. Picture Greta LevyYan Mulder, 24, from Lowestoft. Picture Greta Levy

The store on Waterloo Road in Kirkley is deliberately spacious so customers don't feel overwhelmed with walls of product.

"I didn't want to have tonnes and tonnes of stuff in here, I wanted to be a bit more open and a bit more out of the box."

Sourced from his own collection or his friend and family's storage, Mr Mulder has a range of records from The Rolling Stores to Snoop Dog or Amy Winehouse and the shop owner's personal favourite, Busted.

Mr Mulder: “I didn’t want to have tonnes and tonnes of stuff in hereMr Mulder: “I didn’t want to have tonnes and tonnes of stuff in here". Picture: Greta Levy

However, one of his prized possessions is a Pink Floyd single, which according to online retailers is worth around £100.

"I have that selling for £40, it's not in perfect condition, but it plays through perfectly which is pretty good considering it is 51 years old," he said.

Mr Mulder said there is "a sense of community" in the shopping precinct and encouraged people to visit small local businesses.

"I have got to know so many people in such a short space of time in the shop. The small business community is thriving," he added, "It has all come together in the last four or five weeks - I have always had a passion for it and I always wanted to do this."

Aux will officially open this Saturday, October 5.

