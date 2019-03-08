Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Unregistered butchers reported to council by concerned member of public

PUBLISHED: 12:50 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 22 August 2019

Lowestoft Butchers, on London Road South, Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Lowestoft Butchers, on London Road South, Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Archant

A local councillor has urged the community to stay vigilant after a butcher was caught operating without being registered as a food business.

Lowestoft Butchers was not a registered food business. Picture: ArchantLowestoft Butchers was not a registered food business. Picture: Archant

Lowestoft Butchers was slapped with a zero rating following an inspection by East Suffolk Council officers on June 19.

At the time of inspection, they said they were "very concerned" as there was "no effective food safety management system in place" and warned they could be prosecuted if they didn't register as a food business by July 1.

At time of publication, the store was closed with perishable products being stored in chillers and hand-written sign said they were closed, but would be reopening soon.

Peter Byatt, Kirkley and Pakefield councillor for East Suffolk Council, said a member of the public had raised safety concerns about the store on London Road South following its opening.

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: ArchantThe store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

He said: "Somebody made contact saying they were worried about the wiring in the shop. I then made contact with environmental health and they said the store was already on their radar. It is good people are observing, they did the right thing. I am pleased somebody came to me about it."

You may also want to watch:

He urged the community to be aware of the stores operating in the town, and to make contact with their local councillor if it appears to be selling illegal products or feels unsanitary.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council confirmed the premises were "voluntarily closed" a few days after the inspection, and have remained closed ever since.

Lowestoft Butchers was slapped with a zero hygiene rating. Picture: ArchantLowestoft Butchers was slapped with a zero hygiene rating. Picture: Archant

They said: "We will continue to keep a close eye on the premises and have sent a letter with the conditions that need to be met if it were to reopen, including the need to register the business."

During the inspection, it was found the owner was "turning off the chiller units if the overnight temperature was expected to be cold."

A jar of pickled garlic was also found on display and for sale with the safety seal broken, it also appeared to be partially full.

Other worrying findings detailed there was no hand wash basin, no hot water and sanitizer as well as a lack of cleaning and disinfecting of food areas.

The inspector also raised concerns about a lack of pest control in the butcher and the fact staff had not been formally trained.

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘He’s one of the most sought after players in England’ - City goal machine proves Lennon right

Teemu Pukki has stepped up to the Premier League with a bang at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Gifted student’ stabbed by notorious drug gang days before court date

Olungbenga Ibidunni was sentanced to 21 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fire crews tackle large blaze at old holiday park

The former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby engulfed in flames following a fire on Thursday. Picture: Luke Nudd

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I will remember them for ever’ - Crash survivor appeals for good samaritans who helped her to come forward

Fawn Doggett, 20, who was involved in a car crash on Tuesday August 20 is appealing for the people who came ot her aid to come forward so she can thank them. Picture: Hope Doggett/FawnDoggett.

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich scientist who developed microplastics test welcomes new report

Dr Andrew Mayes, from UEA. Photo: UEA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists