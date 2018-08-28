Search

Wetherspoons? Primark? Here’s what you want to see replace Beales in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 11:14 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 26 January 2019

People have been voting on what they want to see replace Beales in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

Archant

Following the news that Beales is set to close in Lowestoft, readers have been having their say on its replacement.

Beales on London Road North, Lowestoft, is set to close its doors. Picture: Mark BoggisBeales on London Road North, Lowestoft, is set to close its doors. Picture: Mark Boggis

The popular department store, on London Road North, has announced that it will close its doors by the end of April.

However, chief executive Tony Brown has said that no jobs will be lost as a result of the store’s closure.

With a closing down sale under way, we asked what you would like to see in place of the long-standing store and there was an overwhelming victor.

A massive 63pc of voters said they want to see Beales replaced by Primark, touted as a potential newcomer to the town for a number of years.

Way back as the second most popular option with 18pc of the vote was the suggestion of an indoor market.

Tied in third place were calls for a new nightclub and a second Wetherspoons to supplement the existing Joseph Conrad pub in Station Square.

Less than 5pc of voters opted for either a children’s play centre, multi-storey car park, gym, restaurant or bowling alley.

