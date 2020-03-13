Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Coronavirus statutory sick pay rebate scheme applications open next week

PUBLISHED: 13:23 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 22 May 2020

Small and medium-sized employers will be able to apply to recover the costs of coronavirus-related Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) from Tuesday, May 26 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Small and medium-sized employers will be able to apply to recover the costs of coronavirus-related Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) from Tuesday, May 26 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Applications for the Coronavirus Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme open on Tuesday, enabling SMEs to recover the costs of Covid-19 related sick pay, says Shaun Davison of Lovewell Blake.

Shaun Davison from Lovewell Blake expects heavy demand when the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme website goes live on TuesdayShaun Davison from Lovewell Blake expects heavy demand when the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme website goes live on Tuesday

Next week sees the launch of claims under the Coronavirus Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme, which will enable small and medium-sized employers (those with fewer than 250 employees) to recover the costs of coronavirus-related Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) payments they have made to their employees.

This means that with effect from March 13, 2020, SSP can be reclaimed from the first day of sickness absence (rather than the fourth day before the scheme), up to a maximum of two weeks, for employees who have coronavirus symptoms, or who cannot work due to having to self-isolate in line with official government guidance (this includes if they are self-isolating because someone they live with has coronavirus or is showing symptoms).

From April 16, 2020, SSP can also be claimed for employees who are shielding, provided they have a letter from the NHS or a GP telling them to stay at home for at least 12 weeks. The rate of SSP increased to £95.85 per week on April 5; it was £94.25 before that.

You may also want to watch:

UK-based SMEs which employed fewer than 250 people on February 28, 2020, and which had a PAYE payroll scheme created and started before that date, are eligible for the scheme. HMRC has produced a useful calculator for employers to check eligibility and work out the amount of SSP, which can be found here.

Claims under the scheme can be made from Tuesday, May 26, via the employer’s PAYE online service account, which most employers would have already used to make furlough claims. Your accountant or agent can make this claim on your behalf. You can claim for multiple pay periods and employees at the same time.

There are a number of things you will need to hand when you make the claim, including your employer PAYE scheme reference number, a contact name and phone number of someone HMRC can contact if they have any queries, the UK bank or building society details the claim will be paid to, the total amount of coronavirus SSP you have paid to your employees for the claim period, the number of employees you are claiming for, and the start and end date of the claim period.

So far, HMRC’s Covid-19 claim websites have worked smoothly, although you should expect heavy demand for the website on Tuesday, which may slow things down a little.

To visit Lovewell Blake’s website, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

‘Customers from as far as Leicestershire’: How things are looking on the Norfolk coast

Crowds flocked to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year. But elsewhere, the coast was almost deserted Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia to reopen two Norfolk ticket offices

Greater Anglia ticket offices at Diss and Thetford railway stations will open their doors having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Norfolk to see temperatures hit 20s over bank holiday weekend

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant
Drive 24