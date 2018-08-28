New manager unveiled as firm celebrates ‘well-deserved promotion’
PUBLISHED: 14:06 28 January 2019
Archant
Chartered accountants and financial planners Lovewell Blake has announced the appointment of a new manager.
Matthew Waters has been appointed as a manager in its Halesworth office.
Mr Waters plays a key role looking after a portfolio of clients at the firm’s Halesworth office, specialising in the agricultural and not-for-profit sectors.
Lovewell Blake Halesworth partner, Ryan Lincoln, said: “We are delighted to announce this well-deserved promotion, continuing our longstanding policy of nurturing and supporting talent within the firm.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.