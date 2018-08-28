Search

New manager unveiled as firm celebrates ‘well-deserved promotion’

PUBLISHED: 14:06 28 January 2019

Lovewell Blake Halesworth partner Ryan Lincoln (left) congratulates new manager Matthew Waters. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Lovewell Blake Halesworth partner Ryan Lincoln (left) congratulates new manager Matthew Waters. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Archant

Chartered accountants and financial planners Lovewell Blake has announced the appointment of a new manager.

Matthew Waters has been appointed as a manager in its Halesworth office.

Mr Waters plays a key role looking after a portfolio of clients at the firm’s Halesworth office, specialising in the agricultural and not-for-profit sectors.

Lovewell Blake Halesworth partner, Ryan Lincoln, said: “We are delighted to announce this well-deserved promotion, continuing our longstanding policy of nurturing and supporting talent within the firm.”

