New manager unveiled as firm celebrates ‘well-deserved promotion’

Lovewell Blake Halesworth partner Ryan Lincoln (left) congratulates new manager Matthew Waters. Picture: Newman Associates PR Archant

Chartered accountants and financial planners Lovewell Blake has announced the appointment of a new manager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matthew Waters has been appointed as a manager in its Halesworth office.

Mr Waters plays a key role looking after a portfolio of clients at the firm’s Halesworth office, specialising in the agricultural and not-for-profit sectors.

Lovewell Blake Halesworth partner, Ryan Lincoln, said: “We are delighted to announce this well-deserved promotion, continuing our longstanding policy of nurturing and supporting talent within the firm.”