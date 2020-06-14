Search

Seven ways to support local business - without breaking the bank

14 June, 2020 - 06:00
Want to support local without breaking the bank? Here's how, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

As part of our Love Local campaign we’re encouraging our readers to spend with local firms.  Here’s how you can help, without breaking the bank.

1 Spend local – even if it’s only a few pounds

It’s not difficult to divert a couple of pounds to a local business – and every little helps.

Even if it’s something as simple as buying a coffee when you reach Norwich instead of stopping at a service station on your way in, it’s a small boost for businesses who need it the most.

2 Visit local attractions

Many of us had planned on going on holiday this summer – but just because we can’t go abroad doesn’t mean we can’t do something different.

Norfolk and Waveney have a plethora of attractions from zoos to outdoor activities, so why not visit a couple when you have the time.

3 Share on social media

If you haven’t got any cash to spare why not put your time to use by sharing information about which businesses are open and share it with friends and family.

If it’s a picture on Instagram announcing a reopening, or sharing one of the Eastern Daily Press’ articles, there’s always something you can do to spread the news.

4 Good service? Write a review

Service is one of the things that make businesses in our region stand apart.

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said: “Local businesses are the cornerstone of our local economy. They add a vitality and vibrancy to our towns in Suffolk and Norfolk and provide a bespoke and personal service to their customers.”

And with so much notice given to online reviews and ratings, why not boost independent’s chances of performing well by posting a review after you’ve enjoyed their service.

5 Book in advance

Booking ahead for a meal or visit could help business owners manage flow of people and cash.

Many restaurants have told customers they can have a two hour window for their meals, but if they are full will face turning away vital customers.

Booking in advance can ensure that you get a seat and guarantee them an income.

6 Wash your hands

Also backing the campaign, South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss said: “More businesses will be able to re-open and many have already adapted the way they work to protect employees.

“Across Breckland and West Norfolk town centres will once again be operational with a clean and fresh approach offering hand sanitisers stations, safe social distancing shopping providing consumers with the confidence to return. This will boost the local economy, safeguard jobs, building resilience and trust.”

You can help businesses keep on top of their cleanliness by making sure you’re washing your hands and using sanitiser, as well as wearing face masks.

7 Order online instead of using amazon

A lot of us have turned to Amazon and online shops during the pandemic.

But as independents are slowly reopening their websites are also getting back online – so why not make sure you can’t get it locally before paying more for postage?

