New awards ceremony launched for businesses supporting the elderly

PUBLISHED: 14:38 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 21 May 2019

Lord Mayor Martin Schmierer (left) and William Armstrong, patron of Age UK Norwich. Picture: Love Later Life Awards

Love Later Life Awards

Businesses and community groups who are going out of their way to support older people are set to be recognised in a brand new awards project.

The Love Later Life Awards were launched this week by Age UK Norwich with support from its corporate sponsor ReAssure, as well as online community, and the Eastern Daily Press.

Kate Money, chair of trustees at Norwich Age UK, said: "They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it takes a similar effort to make a place where ageing is a positive experience.

"These awards aim to celebrate all the work Norwich and Norfolk businesses do. Every day, throughout this beautiful city, they are helping older people get the most out of life, and that deserves to be recognised."

The final awards ceremony will take place on October 1 at Dunston Hall.

Of the seven categories, one will be picked by Eastern Daily Press readers.

This community award will be given to the not-for-profit organisation which has done most to support the older generation.

Richard Porritt, business editor for the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, said: "I'm pleased that our readers will be given the chance to recognise businesses and groups in Norfolk which are going beyond the call of duty.

"It's important to remember that business isn't just about making money, it's about improving the region and the quality of life of the people who live here. I look forward to seeing which businesses are dominated, and wish them all luck."

Other categories include best business initiative, large organisation of the year, employee of the year, dementia awareness and employer of the year.

The event in October will be hosted by Peter Wilson MBE, a Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk.

If you know of a business which you believe should be recognised, visit www.ageuknorwich.org.uk where you will find a link to full entry details.

In no more than 500 words, people are asked to say why your nominated firm should win.

