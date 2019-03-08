Search

Loungers cafe/bistro set to open first branch in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:16 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 30 April 2019

The former shop in King's Lynn which is set to become a Loungers cafe/bistro Picture: Chris Bishop

The former shop in King's Lynn which is set to become a Loungers cafe/bistro Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A cafe/bistro chain with 100 branches across the country is set to open its first outlet in Norfolk.

Loungers has been given planning permission to change the use of a former shop on the High Street in King's Lynn.

In its planning statement, it said: “Loungers Ltd is a food and drink operator with a focus on the Continental-in-style café/bistro concept, creating an informal and neighbourhood food-led café/restaurant open all day every day where family, friends, and local residents can meet, eat and drink in a relaxed and comfortable environment.

“There are also a variety of board games available together with daily newspapers to read and a free neighbourhood book swap facility.”

It adds: “The change of use would bring an empty unit back into use adding to the vibrancy and vitality of this part of the King's Lynn town centre.

“The proposed Loungers would keep an active frontage along the High Street and would generate footfall throughout the day and evening due to the proposed opening hours 8am - 11.30pm Sunday to Wednesday and 8 - 12.30am Thursday to Saturday.”

The application does not say when the new outlet will open. It says it will create “a number of jobs”.

Loungers was formed in Bristol by three friends in 2002.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

