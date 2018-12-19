Search

Advanced search

Video

Lotus wishes fans a ‘Merry Driftmas’ with behind-the-scenes festive video

19 December, 2018 - 09:46
The Merry Driftmas video. Picture: Lotus/Jarowan Power

The Merry Driftmas video. Picture: Lotus/Jarowan Power

Jarowan Power

Lotus has wished its fans a Merry Driftmas, as it released a video of its office Christmas tree being delivered on the back of an Evora GT410 Sport.

The first ever Merry Driftmas video was filmed across the factory site at Hethel.

The two minute video sees the bright yellow car zooming from the site entrance, through the factory shop floor, the testing facility, before dropping off the tree off at head office.

In a statement, Lotus said: “Intended as a light-hearted way to mark the festive period, the video celebrates Lotus sports cars and the pure pleasure of driving.

“This film was created on closed roads using professional drivers, and no attempt should be made to recreate the driving shown.”

Lotus added: “Lotus wishes its customers and fans around the world a very Merry Driftmas and a Happy New Year.”

The video also includes two of the brand’s most famous cars - leave a comment below if you can spot and name them.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

International DJ announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra orchestra Credit: Anthony Mooney

Significant train delays expected all morning

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists