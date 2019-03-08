Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Lotus welcomes Royal visitor for informal visit

PUBLISHED: 15:42 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 06 September 2019

(left to right) Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, Earl of Wessex, Countess of Wessex, Prince of Wales, Duke of York (obscured), the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra on the balcony at Buckingham Palace where they watched a Royal Air Force flypast over central London to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

(left to right) Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, Earl of Wessex, Countess of Wessex, Prince of Wales, Duke of York (obscured), the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra on the balcony at Buckingham Palace where they watched a Royal Air Force flypast over central London to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Lotus has welcomed royalty to their supercar manufacturing site in Norfolk.

Prince Michael was given a briefing on the new Lotus Evija. Picture: TIM SCOTT FLUID IMAGESPrince Michael was given a briefing on the new Lotus Evija. Picture: TIM SCOTT FLUID IMAGES

Prince Michael of Kent made the informal visit to the headquarters at Hethel yesterday.

During the informal visit the royal visitor met Lotus chief executive Phil Popham and design director Russell Carr.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Jarrold to open new seafood restaurant and wine bar

The VIP received a briefing on the new Lotus Evija which included viewing the original Evija full-scale design interior and exterior models.

HRH Prince Michael of Kent with Lotus chief executive Phil Popham. Picture: TIM SCOTT FLUID IMAGESHRH Prince Michael of Kent with Lotus chief executive Phil Popham. Picture: TIM SCOTT FLUID IMAGES

The Lotus Evija will be manufactured in a new assembly facility at Hethel and is due to enter production in 2020.

The Evija is the brand's first electric hypercar, and can do zero to 180mph in less than nine seconds.

Only 130 of the exclusive models will be produced.

The production model is currently doing a world tour ahead of manufacturing, and is currently on show in Japan.

Most Read

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Audi A3 convertible stolen from busy street

A blue Audi A3 convertible car, registration EK11 RXX, was stolen from Spashett Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

‘It’s all about staying in this league’ - Culverhouse won’t get carried away ahead of Spennymoor trip

The secret is out according to King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists