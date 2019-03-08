Lotus welcomes Royal visitor for informal visit
Lotus has welcomed royalty to their supercar manufacturing site in Norfolk.
Prince Michael of Kent made the informal visit to the headquarters at Hethel yesterday.
During the informal visit the royal visitor met Lotus chief executive Phil Popham and design director Russell Carr.
The VIP received a briefing on the new Lotus Evija which included viewing the original Evija full-scale design interior and exterior models.
The Lotus Evija will be manufactured in a new assembly facility at Hethel and is due to enter production in 2020.
The Evija is the brand's first electric hypercar, and can do zero to 180mph in less than nine seconds.
Only 130 of the exclusive models will be produced.
The production model is currently doing a world tour ahead of manufacturing, and is currently on show in Japan.