Lotus takes its new Evija electric supercar to rich VIPS in the Middle East

Left to right: Russell Car, director of Lotus design, Phil Popham, CEO, Karl Hamer, CEO of Adamas Motors Lotus dealer. Pic: Lotus Jorge Ferrari

Bosses from Hethel took the new electric Lotus Evija hypercar made in Norfolk to Gulf customers in the Dubai desert.

Lotus takes its new Evija to the Middle East in Dubai. Pic: Lotus Lotus takes its new Evija to the Middle East in Dubai. Pic: Lotus

Phil Popham, Lotus CEO, presented the car, a technical tour-de-force, to invited guests joined by Russell Carr, director of Lotus Design and Karl Hamer, CEO of Adamas Motors, Lotus' retail partner in the United Arab Emirates (UAE.)

Mr Popham said: "The Middle East is well-known for its passion for performance models, and this is an important market as we grow the Lotus brand significantly with new products. We believe the Evija will really appeal to Gulf state customers and we're developing the car with them - and particularly the local climate - in mind. Real-world testing of prototype vehicles is now underway to ensure optimum performance in every market."

Mr Hamer said: "We are delighted that our customers have the opportunity to view the Evija in the UAE so soon after its global reveal. We are proud to be in one of the most forward-thinking countries in the world, and this all-electric hypercar coming to the UAE supports our nation's objective to focus on sustainable technologies."

Opened exactly a year ago, Lotus Dubai is on the Emirate's Sheikh Zayed Road. It's a 5,000 sqft dynamic facility capable of showcasing up to 10 models from the Lotus performance car range. The Evija is remaining in the region for several days and will also appear in Abu Dhabi.

With a target output of 2000ps, it is the world's most powerful series production road car, designed and engineered in the UK, and will be produced at Hethel, the Norfolk home of Lotus since 1966, starting next year. Production is limited to a maximum of 130 cars.

The Evija's arrival in the Gulf states is the latest leg of a world tour which began after the car was unveiled in London in July.

