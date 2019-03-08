Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Lotus takes its new Evija electric supercar to rich VIPS in the Middle East

PUBLISHED: 17:42 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 20 September 2019

Left to right: Russell Car, director of Lotus design, Phil Popham, CEO, Karl Hamer, CEO of Adamas Motors Lotus dealer. Pic: Lotus

Left to right: Russell Car, director of Lotus design, Phil Popham, CEO, Karl Hamer, CEO of Adamas Motors Lotus dealer. Pic: Lotus

Jorge Ferrari

Bosses from Hethel took the new electric Lotus Evija hypercar made in Norfolk to Gulf customers in the Dubai desert.

Lotus takes its new Evija to the Middle East in Dubai. Pic: LotusLotus takes its new Evija to the Middle East in Dubai. Pic: Lotus

Phil Popham, Lotus CEO, presented the car, a technical tour-de-force, to invited guests joined by Russell Carr, director of Lotus Design and Karl Hamer, CEO of Adamas Motors, Lotus' retail partner in the United Arab Emirates (UAE.)

Mr Popham said: "The Middle East is well-known for its passion for performance models, and this is an important market as we grow the Lotus brand significantly with new products. We believe the Evija will really appeal to Gulf state customers and we're developing the car with them - and particularly the local climate - in mind. Real-world testing of prototype vehicles is now underway to ensure optimum performance in every market."

MORE: Business owner Candi to launch new product - but it's not chutney

The new Evija is unveiled in the Middle East. Pic: LotusThe new Evija is unveiled in the Middle East. Pic: Lotus

Mr Hamer said: "We are delighted that our customers have the opportunity to view the Evija in the UAE so soon after its global reveal. We are proud to be in one of the most forward-thinking countries in the world, and this all-electric hypercar coming to the UAE supports our nation's objective to focus on sustainable technologies."

Opened exactly a year ago, Lotus Dubai is on the Emirate's Sheikh Zayed Road. It's a 5,000 sqft dynamic facility capable of showcasing up to 10 models from the Lotus performance car range. The Evija is remaining in the region for several days and will also appear in Abu Dhabi.

With a target output of 2000ps, it is the world's most powerful series production road car, designed and engineered in the UK, and will be produced at Hethel, the Norfolk home of Lotus since 1966, starting next year. Production is limited to a maximum of 130 cars.

The new Evija launched by Lotus in Dubai. Pic: Jorge Ferrari/LotusThe new Evija launched by Lotus in Dubai. Pic: Jorge Ferrari/Lotus

The Evija's arrival in the Gulf states is the latest leg of a world tour which began after the car was unveiled in London in July.

Inside the new Evija launched by Lotus in Dubai. Pic: Lotus/Jorge FerrariInside the new Evija launched by Lotus in Dubai. Pic: Lotus/Jorge Ferrari

The new Evija launched by Lotus in Dubai. Pic: Lotus/Jorge FerrariThe new Evija launched by Lotus in Dubai. Pic: Lotus/Jorge Ferrari

The new Evija launched by Lotus. Pic: Lotus/Jorge FerrariThe new Evija launched by Lotus. Pic: Lotus/Jorge Ferrari

The new Evija launched by Lotus in Dubai. Pic: Lotus/Jorge Ferrari.The new Evija launched by Lotus in Dubai. Pic: Lotus/Jorge Ferrari.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold ‘unsuitable’ car

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

New Norwich cake shop serving up favourite school dinner desserts

Nikita and Terry Pegler at Bake Away, Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists