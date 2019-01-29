Will Lotus’s next generation of supercars be electric?

Lotus has teamed up with a British engineering company to explore automotive evolution – including electric vehicles.

The Hethel-based supercar manufacturer will be working with Williams Advanced Engineering, and will share research into advanced propulsion technologies.

The research is already within the Norfolk comany’s research remit, having looked into lightweight structures and materials for many decades.

Williams Advanced Engineering has award-winning research into battery technology and electric vehicles.

Phil Popham, chief executive at Lotus, said: “Our new technology partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering is part of a strategy to expand our knowledge and capability in the rapidly changing automotive landscape.

“Applying advanced propulsion powertrains can provide numerous exciting solutions across multiple vehicle sectors. Our combined and complementary experiences make this a very compelling match of engineering talent, technical ability and pioneering British spirit.”

Craig Wilson, managing director of Williams Advanced Engineering said, “Williams Advanced Engineering takes great pride in delivering innovation for our customers at a rapid pace of development, born from our Formula One heritage. We will be further developing next generation powertrains in this partnership with Lotus.”