Lotus Cars launch new race car concept and announce first all-new production in a decade at Shanghai

Lotus Cars has launched its brand new Evora GT4 Concept at the Shanghai Auto Show 2019. Picture: Lotus Cars Lotus Cars

Norfolk-based Lotus Cars has announced its first all-new sports car in more than a decade, which is set to become the first all-electric hypercar from a British manufacturer.

Type 130 will be the first production for the sports car company, based in Hethel, since 2008.

Chief executive Phil Popham said: “Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history.

“It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus.”

The first glimpse of the new vehicle was revealed at the Shanghai International Auto Show 2019 and will be revealed in London later this year.

The car company also launched its latest brand new motorsport entry at the show, the Evora GT4 Concept, which was developed and prepared in Hethel.

Mr Popham said: “Lotus as a brand was born from the thrill of competition, and the Evora GT4 Concept will continue that legacy while opening up a new chapter in our racing experience. All of our cars retain motorsport within their DNA, and almost every road car in the company's history has raced successfully at some point. It's the philosophy that Colin Chapman founded Lotus on, and that we proudly continue to this day.”