Lotus teams up with Savile Row tailor-to-the-stars

Cary Grant. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk car maker Lotus has announced it is teaming up with a London tailor which has clothed royalty and Hollywood legends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lotus has teamed up with a Savile Row tailor. Pic: submitted Lotus has teamed up with a Savile Row tailor. Pic: submitted

Lotus, based in Hethel, is partnering with outfitter Norton & Sons to design and create “something special” for drivers.

Norton & Sons, one of Savile Row’s longest-established tailors, was founded in 1821 and has clothed some of history’s most stylish men, including Hollywood legends such as actor Cary Grant, British royalty including King Edward VII and pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the speed of sound. Lord Carnarvon wore Norton & Sons when he opened Tutankhamen’s tomb.

MORE: Firm delivering prescriptions to people in lockdown goes bust

The new Lotus Evija. Pic: Lotus The new Lotus Evija. Pic: Lotus

Savile Row is renowned for also dressing the fictional 007 James Bond character from Sean Connery’s suits in the early movies right up to Daniel Craig’s braces worn in the more recent films.

The collaboration between the two companies will design a product to be unveiled later this year. They said it would incorporate both brands’ core values of light-weighting, performance-oriented contemporary design and sporting durability.

It follows an announcement last month that Lotus would be collaborating with Centrica, parent company of British Gas, to help create its new electric fleet. Lotus, owned by Chinese firm Geely, put the production of the all electric Evija on hold because of lockdown but it is hoping to start production at the end of the year.

You may also want to watch:

Russell Carr, design director at Lotus, said: “Norton & Sons share many synergies with Lotus; we are both British brands built on performance, quality and timeless style. We are both disruptors with modern thinking, a purist aesthetic and a sense of adventure. Like our sports cars, the fruits of this collaboration will be handcrafted in Britain using British-made technical materials, and will have a genuine focus on ultimate performance through light-weighting.”

Patrick Grant, director of Norton & Sons, said: “The year I was born Lotus won the Formula 1 constructors’ championship. Growing up it was the definitive British sports car brand. James Bond drove a Lotus Esprit and it was the car that every kid in the playground dreamed of owning. Colin Chapman is revered as an engineering icon, a pioneer and an entrepreneur of exceptional personal style. Norton & Sons has a long tradition of making for sportsmen and pioneers, so Lotus and Norton & Sons feels like a perfect fit.”