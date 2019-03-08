Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available
Video

Lord Somerleyton launches VIP club at Fritton Lake in bid to create luxury holiday resort

PUBLISHED: 09:22 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 03 October 2019

Lord Somerleyton at the Fritton Arms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Lord Somerleyton at the Fritton Arms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Lord Somerleyton is creating a members-only club as part of his plans to turn Fritton Lake into a Norfolk version of the exclusive destination 'Soho Farmhouse.'

Somerleyton Hall. Pic: Archant librarySomerleyton Hall. Pic: Archant library

Work is underway at Fritton Lake, part of the Somerleyton estate on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, to make it a new high-end destination including a private club, costing £400 a year to join, opening next spring. The club will give people access to a new clubhouse, being built, and activities from swimming in a new 22m heated pool to watersports on the lake and tennis on new grass and clay courts.

Lord Somerleyton, Hugh Crossley, 48, is hoping to grow the club by 100 members a year for the first five years and is investing millions. He inherited the 5,000 acre estate and stately home after the death of his father seven years ago. Now he's investing to future-proof it.

"A large amount of all the businesses' profits go into running the hall, that remains the challenge. Our mission has always been about the hall, it's a titanic wrestling match, it's your first love but your arch enemy at the same time. The hall has been an incredible place to grow up in, to live and entertain in but you have a duty to look after it and it is a fantastically bad business. There are two or three ways out of that trap - go and become a big success in the city or entrepreneur which I have tried but not been successful enough at - or to make the other businesses on the estate more profitable."

The Fritton Arms. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Fritton Arms. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

MORE: Norwich jewellery store owner aiming to expand to New York

He's taken his inspiration from the Oxfordshire members-only leisure resort known as Soho Farmhouse. He said: "I essentially want Fritton Lake to become the East of London version of that, we are never going to spend £70-£80m, we'll never have a global membership. Soho Farmhouse is in a more affluent area compared to here, but research suggests the demand for a club like this is just as strong. I hope within five years to create a miniature version of that. We are aiming at a specific market who aspire to be members of a food orientated sport and recreational club; it's not for everyone but we are confident this sector is not represented at all in our region."

Other projects include transforming the local marina for residential boats and planning for 40-50 new homes on two sites in Somerleyton. Lord Somerleyton recently spent £800,000 on transforming the Fritton Arms into a desirable venue with boutique rooms, along with new holiday log cabin retreats and cottages. Owners will have automatic membership to the new club and the pub will remain open to non-members.

Lord Somerleyton talking to business writer Caroline Culot. Pic: Jamie Honeywood.Lord Somerleyton talking to business writer Caroline Culot. Pic: Jamie Honeywood.

"When I first started, I couldn't understand why Fritton Lake couldn't be called Somerleyton Lake but Fritton is on the map, it deserves its recognition and is very big business now, it is its own brand."

Fritton Lake lies in Norfolk, and Somerleyton in Suffolk.

Lord Somerleyton at the lake where water sports will be available at the luxury resort Fritton Lake. Pic: submittedLord Somerleyton at the lake where water sports will be available at the luxury resort Fritton Lake. Pic: submitted

The late Lord Somerleyton pictured in 2004. Pic: Archant libraryThe late Lord Somerleyton pictured in 2004. Pic: Archant library

Soho Farmhouse. Pic: Soho FarmhouseSoho Farmhouse. Pic: Soho Farmhouse

Most Read

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Broken down vehicle causes delays on A47

a broken down vehicle is causing long delays on the A47 this morning. Picture; EDP24 travel map
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists