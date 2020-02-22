Take a look inside this doggy day care centre in Norfolk

Search

22 February, 2020 - 14:00
Scent-a-Barks Doggy Day Care in Norwich, Owner Stacy Morris Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Nestled away in a warehouse on the outskirts of Norwich is Scent-a-Barks doggy day care, which offers play areas and even photoshoots for your four-legged friend.

The business is located at the Fir Covert Trading Estate in Felthorpe and cares for up to 18 dogs a day, picking them up from home and dropping them off at the end of the day.

The inside area is split into three zones, with a space for them to run around, a play area with a slide and a themed photo space, which most recently included a Valentine's Day shoot.

Outside there is more space to run around, plenty of toys and a mini agility course for the more athletic breeds in the group.

Scent-A-Barks opened in September 2018 and is owned by Stacy Morris, who lives nearby in Taverham, and she decided to launch the business and quit her office job in IT as she missed her beagle-poodle cross Toby.

Miss Morris, aged 31, said: "I really missed him when I was at work and realised there was a gap in the market so I set the business up.

"It started quite slowly in 2016 and I did dog walking, boarding and home care and then I opened the centre when the space became available.

"Our customers absolutely love it and they see all our photos on social media and we also have a WhatsApp 'pupdates' group for owners so they can get to know who their dog's friends are and who they are playing with."

Whilst there is currently a waiting list, when dogs are taken on they go through a thorough assessment which includes finding about how well they get on with other dogs, a home visit and then a trial half-day assessment.

Handling the different personalities of the breeds can be hard work, but Miss Morris has a team of five care assistants that help look after the dogs and she has plans to make the centre even more fun.

Miss Morris added: "My main focus in the future is on the doggy day care stuff and I'd like to do more activities and enrichments for the dogs."

