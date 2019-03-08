Loganair announces new flights out of Norwich Airport creating 15 new jobs

Logainair has announced a new non-stop jet service out of Norwich Airport.

The airline is set to introduce up to three services per weekday and a non-stop Sunday evening flight to Aberdeen in Scotland.

Logainair is already the largest airline at Norwich by number of flights – offering regular jet services to Edinburgh, Manchester and Jersey.

The addition of the new Aberdeen link will see a third Embraer Regional Jet aircraft being based at Norwich, creating 15 new jobs there.

Kay Ryan, Loganair's commercial director said: “We're extremely pleased to be able to offer more choice to travellers between Norwich and Aberdeen.

“The schedule to Aberdeen is constructed to offer maximum flexibility for businesses and the offshore oil and gas industry and we're looking forward to strengthening our network for the benefit of our customers in Norwich.”

The flights have been introduced thanks to Norfolk's growing energy industry. Subsequently, the routes should prove popular with oil and gas workers who require flights to get them to and from offshore rigs in the North Sea.

Richard Pace, Managing Director at Norwich Airport said: “We are delighted to see one of our largest customer's airlines continuing to invest in and expand their services from Norwich Airport, bringing additional employment and developing customer choice. Norwich Airport provides important business and leisure services to those living in or visiting the city region and we are excited to expand the choice of options available to them.”

Lead-in fares between Aberdeen and Norwich are already on sale for £74.99.