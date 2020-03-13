Video

Flights from Norwich Airport cancelled due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant Archant

Flights out of Norwich Airport are being cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May.

It is not yet known how many flights out of Norwich will be cancelled.

The Scottish airline flies out of Norfolk to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Jersey.

MORE: Cruises for over-50s scrapped until May because of coronavirus

The airline made the move having seen a reduction in bookings of between 15% and 20%.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: 'We have seen a marked drop in forward bookings in recent days as the effects of the coronavirus on the travelling public's confidence has worsened.

'The trend is visible throughout the Loganair network, and there are no signs of the hoped-for 'staycation' effect with people remaining in the UK for future planned holidays instead of travelling overseas.

'The effect at present appears to be short-term and is primarily hitting bookings for the remainder of March and through April and May.

'We have already taken action to remove around 10% of our planned flights in April and May, amounting to about 700 flights in all, but with a greater deterioration in bookings since those decisions were taken last week, we are now about to embark on a further round of schedule reductions and I am expecting that a further 10% of flights will be cancelled for April and May.

MORE: Coronavirus: Schools cancel pupil trips to Europe and Disneyland Paris

We will work to provide as much notice as possible to customers when flight cancellations are made, and an alternative or a refund offered.'

LoganAir also confirmed that the 17 regional routes it took on when it purchased Flybe will go ahead as announced last week, but with a possible short delay in the launch of some of these routes.

He said: 'None of the service reductions made due to Covid-19 impact are related to this expansion and any capacity released from cancelled services is being used to bolster our aircraft and aircrew standby capacity for resilience reasons.'