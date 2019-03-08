Buyer flush with cash snaps up toilet block for £36,500

The toilet block in Loddon went for £36,000 at auction with William H Brown auctioneer Simon Arnes, inset, bringing the gavel down. Pic: William H Brown/Archant

An auction bidder spent a whole lot more than a penny - snapping up a toilet block in Loddon for a staggering £36,500 - more than £30,000 over the guide price.

The toilet block which fetched £36,000 at auction with William H Brown. Pic: William H Brown. The toilet block which fetched £36,000 at auction with William H Brown. Pic: William H Brown.

The toilet block, off Church Plain, was for sale for £5,000-£10,000 but a telephone buyer purchased it on the day of the auction in a surprise bidding war.

The loos, which had not been in use for 18 months, comprised a detached property housing ladies, gents and disabled toilets but auctioneers William H Brown had stated the rudimentary brick block offered potential for a 'variety of uses such as retail, a cafe or a florists' subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

"Located in the centre of town, opposite the main car park and next to a new bistro which is about to open, this could be an exciting project/business for someone," the auction details stated.

Indeed, it seemed the property was in demand with bidding on the day of the auction held at Barnham Broom starting at £5,000 and the gavel coming down at £36,500.

The toilet block in Loddon which fetched £36,000. Pic: William H Brown. The toilet block in Loddon which fetched £36,000. Pic: William H Brown.

Auctioneer and MD of William H Brown in Norfolk, Simon Arnes, said: "There was clearly some Brexit uncertainty; some lots sold well above the guide."

The toilet block in Loddon which fetched £36,000. Pic: William H Brown. The toilet block in Loddon which fetched £36,000. Pic: William H Brown.

Emma Rose, a consultant for William H Brown auction centre, added: "The building would lend itself to become an art studio or perhaps a little florists. If you got residential on it, you could make it a one bedroom studio apartment."

The toilet block was closed after other facilities at Loddon staithe were refurbished instead.

Buildings which were formerly toilet blocks have been put to good use locally. The Brick Pizza restaurant in Norwich was converted from former public loos in the market place. Also, the 'Wee Retreat' in Sheringham is a luxury holiday let converted from a traditonal Victorian toilet block. bought by builder to give to his wife as a 30th anniversary present and now available through the agency Norfolk Cottages. Another toilet block in Pakefield was also bought and converted into a clifftop holiday cottage. In Surrey, a semi-detached house which used to be a public toilet made the headlines when it went for sale for £330,000 in 2017.

It is not known yet what the Loddon loos have been bought for.

A holiday home in Sheringham converted from a toilet block, originally bought by a builder who gave it to his wife for an anniversary present. Pic: Archant A holiday home in Sheringham converted from a toilet block, originally bought by a builder who gave it to his wife for an anniversary present. Pic: Archant

The Wee Retreat, a luxury holiday home converted from a Victorian toilet block. Pic: Norfolk Cottages The Wee Retreat, a luxury holiday home converted from a Victorian toilet block. Pic: Norfolk Cottages

