Lockdown latest - which businesses must stay closed?

PUBLISHED: 13:40 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 23 June 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has announced lockdown restrictions are to be eased across England from July 4 - but some businesses must stay shut.

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/LightFieldStudiosPicture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/LightFieldStudios

Venues that will not be opening include nightclubs, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor skating rinks and indoor play areas including softplay.

Spas, nail bars and beauty salons must also stay closed for now, as must massage, tattoo and piercing parlours.

Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sport venues, must stay closed.

Swimming pools and water parks will stay closed.

Exhibition or conference centres that are to be used for exhibitions or conferences must also stay closed.

Mr Johnson said: “Most leisure facilities and tourist attractions will reopen if they can do so safely including outdoor gyms and playgrounds, cinemas, museums, galleries, themes parks and arcades as well as libraries, social clubs and community centres.

“Close proximity venues such as nightclubs, soft play areas, indoor gyms, swimming pools and spas will, I’m afraid, need to remain closed for now, as will bowling alleys and water parks.

“But my right honourable friends the Business and Culture Secretaries will establish task forces with public health experts and the sectors to help them become Covid-secure and reopen as soon as possible.

“We will also work with the arts industry on specific guidance to enable choirs, orchestras and theatres to resume live performances as soon as possible.

“Recreation and sport will be allowed, but indoor facilities including changing rooms and courts will remain closed and people should only play close contact team sports with members of their household.”

