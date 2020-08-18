Video

See how this 24-year-old transformed his lounge for £100 from QD store

Jack Kinsey. Pic: Jack Kinsey Archant

When home owner Jack Kinsey decided to transform the lounge of his converted Norfolk chapel, he did it on a budget.

The lounge make-over costing just a little more than £100. Pic: Jack Kinsey The lounge make-over costing just a little more than £100. Pic: Jack Kinsey

Mr Kinsey, who has been renovating an old Methodist chapel near Wymondham, wanted to give his lounge a make-over with a summer theme. But needing to save a bit of cash, he went to his local QD store – and spent around £100 on dressing it in style.

After giving the room a new look with cushions, faux animal print throws and rugs as well as a new coffee table and monkey ornament, he photographed the results and posted them on social media – getting hundreds of likes in an hour.

He said: “I was amazed at the results, the gold monkey ornament amazed me the most, it was just £1.99. The most expensive item was the footstool but this was only £29.99.”

Mr Kinsey, who works as a visual merchandiser and also as a model for Norwich agency Sandra Reynolds, bought two cushions for £10, a faux animal print throw for £9.99, a rug for £9.99, faux flowers for £1.99 and a coffee table for £19.99.

Before the chapel was converted; this is now the lounge. Pic: Jack Kinsey Before the chapel was converted; this is now the lounge. Pic: Jack Kinsey

Nisha Collins, brand manager at QD in Norwich, said: “QD have some incredible new products in sun baked colours, indoor palms and plant life; just the right dollop of sophisticated mustard.”

