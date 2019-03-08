Would you live in this warehouse for sale for £800,000?

The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove

A partly converted industrial unit in Norfolk is for sale giving a 'rare' chance for a buyer to finish off the work and make it into a home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove

The unit on Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, near Wisbech, was converted under permitted development rights and sits within a generous plot, states the agent.

Changes in legislation in 2017 has meant it is easier to convert commercial buildings into homes as, depending on the former use, a builder doesn't always need planning permission.

The property has been started with plastering of internal walls and an entrance created.

The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove

MORE: Former Library restaurant chef launches new business

It wouldn't be the first unusual commercial building to be transformed into an attractive home. In 2018, a former grain store in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, came up for sale for £975,000 after being turned into a stunning modern property.

MORE: See what a developer did with this ugly farm building

The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove

The warehouse is for sale with Brittons estate agent in King's Lynn which describes it as "a unique opportunity."

You may also want to watch:

The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove The partly converted industrial unit, for sale for £800,000. Pic: Brittons estate agents/Rightmove

This rather ugly looking grain store in Great Ellingham was transformed into a superb home, which came up for sale for £975,000 in 2018. Pic: Archant library/ William H Brown This rather ugly looking grain store in Great Ellingham was transformed into a superb home, which came up for sale for £975,000 in 2018. Pic: Archant library/ William H Brown