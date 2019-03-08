Would you live in this warehouse for sale for £800,000?
A partly converted industrial unit in Norfolk is for sale giving a 'rare' chance for a buyer to finish off the work and make it into a home.
The unit on Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, near Wisbech, was converted under permitted development rights and sits within a generous plot, states the agent.
Changes in legislation in 2017 has meant it is easier to convert commercial buildings into homes as, depending on the former use, a builder doesn't always need planning permission.
The property has been started with plastering of internal walls and an entrance created.
It wouldn't be the first unusual commercial building to be transformed into an attractive home. In 2018, a former grain store in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, came up for sale for £975,000 after being turned into a stunning modern property.
The warehouse is for sale with Brittons estate agent in King's Lynn which describes it as "a unique opportunity."