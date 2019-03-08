'This has cost me £9,600 and I've had several strokes': Pensioner's bid for justice in court battle with car dealer

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:49 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 25 September 2019

Alan Stoneman, 70, from Little Plumstead, scrapped the car he bought from Bonds Car Sales in Ber Street, Norwich after it suffered continuous problems. Picture: Archant

Alan Stoneman, 70, from Little Plumstead, scrapped the car he bought from Bonds Car Sales in Ber Street, Norwich after it suffered continuous problems. Picture: Archant

Archant

A pensioner has spent thousands of pounds trying to get justice in the courts after buying a car which he claims had so many faults it had to be scrapped.

Alan Stoneman, 70 from Little Plumstead, scrapped the car he bought from Bonds Car Sales in Ber Street, Norwich after it suffered continuous problems. Picture: ArchantAlan Stoneman, 70 from Little Plumstead, scrapped the car he bought from Bonds Car Sales in Ber Street, Norwich after it suffered continuous problems. Picture: Archant

Alan Stoneman, 70, bought a Kia Sportage from Bonds Car Sales, in Ber Street, Norwich, three years ago and is still pursuing them for a refund.

He is the latest customer to hit out at the car dealer after several customers complained of faults that were never fixed or delayed repairs.

Mr Stoneman, of Beech Drive, Little Plumstead, bought the Kia for £3,995 in May 2016 but experienced problems the day after he took it home.

Bonds Car Sales, Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: ArchantBonds Car Sales, Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

"One of the workers from Bonds came out to change the battery, but the next day the same thing happened which instigated me asking for my money back," he said.

"It was unroadworthy but I still had to pay insurance and road tax even though it was unusable."

The former RAF engineer said he eventually had to scrap the car after it broke down on the road, he claimed, at least nine times.

The list of expenses Alan Stoneman, 70 from Little Plumstead, has faced since buying a car from Bonds Car Sales, Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: ArchantThe list of expenses Alan Stoneman, 70 from Little Plumstead, has faced since buying a car from Bonds Car Sales, Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

In 2017, Mr Stoneman said he had to make an application to Norwich County Court to claim the money back after Bonds refused to give him a refund.

An order was made by the court in August that year demanding James Snelling, who runs Bonds, paid Mr Stoneman the full refund, interest and court costs.

Counting the cost. Alan Stoneman, 70 from Little Plumstead, has spent thousands in legal advice and court applications after buying a car from Bonds Car Sales in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: ArchantCounting the cost. Alan Stoneman, 70 from Little Plumstead, has spent thousands in legal advice and court applications after buying a car from Bonds Car Sales in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

But more than two years later, Mr Stoneman has not seen a penny of the £4,200.

He continues to pursue the case in the small claims court and is due another hearing on November 15 this year.

So far, the cost of the car, repairs and recovery, as well as court and bailiff fees, have cost Mr Stoneman more than £9,600.

Alan Stoneman, from Little Plumstead, experienced a number of problems with the Kia Sportage he bought from Norwich car dealer Bonds Car Sales. Picture: Alan StonemanAlan Stoneman, from Little Plumstead, experienced a number of problems with the Kia Sportage he bought from Norwich car dealer Bonds Car Sales. Picture: Alan Stoneman

"I just want justice," he said. "He [James Snelling] had the opportunity to just give me my money back but it's grown and grown.

"I've used my disability pension for this.

"I have had several strokes, I'd like to get this finished by the time they put me down there," he said, gesturing to the ground.

Mr Snelling has not responded to requests for comment.

In response to a previous article about customers having problems he said he sold hundreds of cars a year without any issues.

"Although we strive to have no unhappy customers it is expected that there will be a few," he said previously.

