Search

Advanced search

Jewellery boss Lisa Angel teams up with a local gin

PUBLISHED: 17:13 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 29 November 2019

Lisa Angel, teaming up with Norfolk Gin. Pic: Archant

Lisa Angel, teaming up with Norfolk Gin. Pic: Archant

Boss of jewellery firm Lisa Angel has teamed up with a gin maker to produce personalised bottles for Christmas presents.

Jonathan Redding, who produces Norfolk Gin and teaming up with Lisa Angel. Pic: ArchantJonathan Redding, who produces Norfolk Gin and teaming up with Lisa Angel. Pic: Archant

Norfolk Gin is now available to buy online from Lisa Angel in personalised bottles, creating a unique, special gift.

Founded in 2015 by husband and wife team, Alison and Jonathan Redding from Norwich, Norfolk Gin was one of the first artisan gins of its kind in the UK. The couple continue to handcraft every drop from their Norwich gin studio, labelling and sealing each bottle too.

Norfolk Gin combines seven botanicals, some of which are grown in the couple's own back garden, and is made to the same exact, secret recipe they first created in 2014.

Norfolk Gin has now teamed up with Lisa Angel. Pic: submittedNorfolk Gin has now teamed up with Lisa Angel. Pic: submitted

MORE: See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

A unique blend, it results in a well-balanced, herbaceous flavour with sweet floral and citrus notes.

For the first time and in the lead up to Christmas, Norfolk Gin is teaming up with another Norwich success story, Lisa Angel, to create personalised bottles. A move that marks a new direction for the jewellery, accessory and gift retailer, as it branches into the food and drink market for the first time.

Alison Redding, co-founder and creator of Norfolk Gin said; "This new partnership with Lisa Angel means people can create a bottle of Norfolk Gin to truly treasure; by adding a unique, personal message for someone special this Christmas."

Presented in a reusable, porcelain bottle, each standard 70cl bottle, costing £52, will feature a distinctive Lisa Angel finish, and a personalised message. To launch the new partnership, Lisa Angel and Norfolk Gin teamed up recently to produce a one-of-a kind bottle for local charity, The Norfolk Hospice at Tapping House.

Norfolk Gin's 25,000th bottle was auctioned off in aid of Tapping House, at a dinner hosted by Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market. It raised £150 for The Norfolk Hospice at Hillington, King's Lynn, to help provide care for people with life-limiting conditions.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It’s just tragic’: murderer’s mum embraces victim’s sister in court

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Man gets 16 years for ‘ferocious’ Norwich murder

Peter Bruton. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists