Jewellery boss Lisa Angel teams up with a local gin

Lisa Angel, teaming up with Norfolk Gin. Pic: Archant

Boss of jewellery firm Lisa Angel has teamed up with a gin maker to produce personalised bottles for Christmas presents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Redding, who produces Norfolk Gin and teaming up with Lisa Angel. Pic: Archant Jonathan Redding, who produces Norfolk Gin and teaming up with Lisa Angel. Pic: Archant

Norfolk Gin is now available to buy online from Lisa Angel in personalised bottles, creating a unique, special gift.

Founded in 2015 by husband and wife team, Alison and Jonathan Redding from Norwich, Norfolk Gin was one of the first artisan gins of its kind in the UK. The couple continue to handcraft every drop from their Norwich gin studio, labelling and sealing each bottle too.

Norfolk Gin combines seven botanicals, some of which are grown in the couple's own back garden, and is made to the same exact, secret recipe they first created in 2014.

Norfolk Gin has now teamed up with Lisa Angel. Pic: submitted Norfolk Gin has now teamed up with Lisa Angel. Pic: submitted

MORE: See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

A unique blend, it results in a well-balanced, herbaceous flavour with sweet floral and citrus notes.

For the first time and in the lead up to Christmas, Norfolk Gin is teaming up with another Norwich success story, Lisa Angel, to create personalised bottles. A move that marks a new direction for the jewellery, accessory and gift retailer, as it branches into the food and drink market for the first time.

Alison Redding, co-founder and creator of Norfolk Gin said; "This new partnership with Lisa Angel means people can create a bottle of Norfolk Gin to truly treasure; by adding a unique, personal message for someone special this Christmas."

Presented in a reusable, porcelain bottle, each standard 70cl bottle, costing £52, will feature a distinctive Lisa Angel finish, and a personalised message. To launch the new partnership, Lisa Angel and Norfolk Gin teamed up recently to produce a one-of-a kind bottle for local charity, The Norfolk Hospice at Tapping House.

Norfolk Gin's 25,000th bottle was auctioned off in aid of Tapping House, at a dinner hosted by Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market. It raised £150 for The Norfolk Hospice at Hillington, King's Lynn, to help provide care for people with life-limiting conditions.

You may also want to watch: