Norwich’s Lisa Angel sends gifts of happiness to workers on the coronavirus front line
PUBLISHED: 17:44 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 30 March 2020
Staff at jewellery firm Lisa Angel have been “gifting a little happiness” to people working to help others throughout coronavirus.
Workers at Lisa Angel, a firm based in Rackheath, have been sending out gift boxes to local supermarket staff including at Lidl and Tesco, in Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, Norwich as well as to paramedics who are helping at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston and those aiding coronavirus patients at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.
They have also provided hand sanitisers to the Meals on Wheels service delivering food to vulnerable people in Acle and surrounding areas, after they were unable to find a supplier.
Lisa Angel is also arranging for boxes to be delivered to people working at the University of East Anglia, Boots pharmacy in Norwich’s Riverside and North Walsham hospital.
